4 essential games coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2021

Each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to multiple games as part of their monthly fee, which they can keep for the duration of their subscription. That makes every new month a potential cause for celebration. PlayStation has announced the two games coming to the service in March 2021, replacing Control and Concrete Genie.

Here's everything we know about the PS Plus March 2021 selection.

When will the March 2021 PlayStation Plus games be available?

You'll be able to claim the PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of the month, March 2 .

What games are available on PlayStation Plus in March 2021?

For March 2021, there are four games available: Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes, Farpoint, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

What is Maquette on PlayStation Plus?

Maquette is a swanky new puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive. It features recursive puzzles where you need to manipulate smaller objects to make headway in the larger world around you. The game features talents from big-time Hollywood actors, Bryce Dallas-Howard and Seth Gabel. The duo plays a fictional couple whose relationship is explored by completing puzzles.

Maquette is normally available for both PS4 and PS5, but the PlayStation Plus version of the game will only be a freebie if you have the next-gen console.

What is Remnant: From the Ashes on PlayStation Plus?

Imagine if a scientist took the spooky gothic enemy design from Dark Souls then tossed it in a splicer modern setting and third-person shooter elements. That scientist would've invented Remnant: From the Ashes.

In the game, you and two other players will be able to enter a procedurally generated fight for survival. Each game will be slightly different from the last with your map and enemies changing from game to game.

What is Farpoint on PlayStation Plus?

If you thought to yourself the only thing keeping you from falling in love with VR is a good first-person shooter, then Farpoint has your number. While exploring another planet, you'll fight against aliens in thrilling VR. The setting and combat are both sublime. There's even an in-depth story to keep your eyes peeled.

If you're bored with facing alien threats by your lonesome, there are co-op and PVP modes that you can enjoy with another rich friend that owns a PSVR headset.

What is Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation Plus?

Over the years, you might've heard whispers from your pals or your dad that Final Fantasy 7 is the "greatest game of all time." Alas, it might've felt inaccessible due to the old chunky graphics. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the game for you. It modernizes the story while including elements from the other Final Fantasy 7 related games that have come out over the years.

In our review, Inverse awarded it a 9/10. We said, "FF7 Remake is a game to cherish for fans and first-timers."

Is it free to upgrade FF7 Remake from PS Plus to Intergrade?

Prior to announcing Final Fantasy 7 Remake as a March 2021 PlayStation Plus game, the company revealed that an upgraded version of the game called Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will come to PS5. Players who purchased Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 edition for free.

According to the PlayStation Blog, folks who acquire the game through PlayStation Plus will not be eligible for the free upgrade to Intergrade.