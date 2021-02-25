Everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a second wind in 2021. It was one of 2020's biggest releases, and at today's State of Play we learned why the game will still be relevant in 2021. Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade brings the game forward to PS5. This version serves as a definitive release for the game, adding some additional content and performance enhancements. It's release also comes alongside brand-new story content featuring a fan-favorite character from the original 1997 game that didn't appear in the initial release of Remake.

Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade.

What is the Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade release date?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will be released on June 10, 2021 .

Is there a trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade?

Yes, there's one that you can watch right here.

The trailer initially walks us through familiar scenes from FF7 Remake that have been remastered for the new release. It then shifts focus to new content that's exclusive to FF7 Remake: Intergrade, namely the addition of the fan-favorite FF7 character, Yuffie. She's seemingly set to become playable in the game's upgraded version. You'll be able to use Yuffie to explore new sections of Midgar and fight in battle.

It's unknown if you'll be able to use her in other sections of the game like the Shinra Combat Simulator. Yuffie will be joined by a new character named Sonon Kusakabe. It seems that the two of them can use tag-team attacks to defeat foes. It's unknown if Sonon will be playable.

In addition to Yuffie's inclusion, it seems that the DLC will include the character Weiss from Dirge of Cerberus, implying that Vincent Valentine might be in the game as well.

What is the story in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade?

The base game has the same story as FF7 Remake. According to a press release, Yuffie comes to Midgar to steal a powerful Materia from the Shinra Corporation to save her homeland.

What are the changes for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade?

There are numerous changes that have been made to the game, solidifying FF7 Remake: Intergrade as the definitive edition. Here's every change that we know has been made for the re-release:

Improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes:

A new "Graphics Mode" that prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics

A new "Performance Mode" that prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second

A very decked-out Photo Mode.

DualSense integration like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Harder difficulty settings for Classic Mode.

Optimized loading times

Of course, there's also the addition of Yuffie to look forward to.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade free if you own Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Some of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is free if you own the original. You can upgrade your base game at no extra cost, bringing everything over, including your save file. However, note that you'll need a PS5 with a disc drive if you previously purchased a physical version of FF7R for PlayStation 4.

However, the free upgrade won't grant you the new Yuffie episode. You'll need to cough up an additional fee that has yet to be disclosed to get the new episode.

Are there leaks for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade?

There's one "leak" that appeared on 4chan ahead of the official announcement. Firstly, the leak claims the upgraded game would be called Ever Crisis, which has since been revealed to be the name of a mobile game, which might discredit the leak to some extent. Nevertheless, the lead claims that the upgrade will introduce two new chapters to FF7 Remake. There will be Chapter 8.5, which gives more insight into how Tifa learned about Don Corneo. The second is Chapter 19, a new final chapter that might give more answers or teases for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

It's unknown if this is legitimate, but Yuffie's story taking place as a new final chapter would make sense, as she was expected to appear in the upcoming sequel for Final Fantasy VII Remake.