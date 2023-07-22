In 2018, Xbox released the Adaptive Controller. As the first dedicated accessibility controller for modern gaming consoles, it helped normalize the need for more accessibility design in the games industry. For five years the Adaptive Controller has remained the only accessibility controller, but that is changing this year as Sony enters the space.

The PlayStation Access controller will give PlayStation gamers new freedom in how they play and let many disabled gamers play on PlayStation for the first time ever. Here is what you need to know about the PlayStation Access controller.

When Is the PlayStation Access Release Date?

After five years of development on the project, the PlayStation Access controller finally has a release date. The controller will be available globally on December 6, 2023.

The PlayStation Access controller was first announced in the very first days of 2023. Then it was known as Project Leonardo, which is undeniably a much better name than PlayStation Access.

What Does PlayStation Access Cost?

The Access controller will set players back $89.99. For countries outside the U.S., the price will be $119.99 CAD, ¥12,980, €89.99, and £79.99. That is $10 cheaper than the MSRP of Xbox’s Adaptive Controller.

What Platforms Can Use PlayStation Access?

The Access controller looks to be only compatible with the PlayStation 5. While this is a meaningful step forward for accessible gaming on PlayStation, it leaves the Access controller lacking the versatility of Xbox’s Adaptive controller which can be used on Xbox’s consoles as well as PC and mobile devices.

The Access controller’s button sockets let players customize the way they play. Sony

How Does the PlayStation Access Work?

The central concept for the Access controller is customizability. The design of the controller is focused on a main disc that can hold multiple button caps and encourages play in any orientation thanks to its 360-degree design. The Access controller’s button caps allow traditional controller inputs, though with the ability to choose specific types of caps based on the player's needs. There are five different types of button caps, they are:

Wide flat button cap: covers two button sockets

Overhang button cap: benefits players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center

Curve button cap: can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller

Pillow button cap: softer tactile press

Flat button cap: traditional button feel

All of the button sockets are interchangeable so the layout of the controller can be tuned to the player, and the controller can save up to 30 control profiles. This also includes settings such as making buttons toggleable and tuning stick sensitivity. The stick is the second main component of the Access controller and can be adjusted in length from the central disc. Like the button caps, there are multiple types of stick caps. They are standard, ball, and dome.

The Access controller is able to be used in tandem with DualSense controllers, or paired with another Access controller in order to create the most flexible control scheme for players. In addition, the Access controller has four 3.5mm AUX ports for players to connect additional buttons, specialty trigger switches, and any other compatible accessories.

PlayStation Access launches December 6.