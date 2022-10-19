Game Guides
Here's exactly how long it takes to beat A Plague Tale: Requiem
Quality time with the rats
Picking up six months after the end of the previous game, A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo, and the Macula curse that runs in their blood. Requiem brings some massive improvements to both gameplay and presentation, and with that comes a longer runtime than A Plague Tale: Innocence. You'll need to set aside a decent amount of time for Amicia and Hugo’s new adventure, but it’s still a more compact experience than some of the year’s other big games, like Elden Ring. Here’s what you need to know.
How long is A Plague Tale: Requiem?
An average playthrough of A Plague Tale: Requiem is going to take roughly 15-20 hours. Your time can vary quite a bit depending on which difficulty you play through, as well as how much you explore the environment. There are 21 souvenirs to collect in Requiem, on top of 12 items for Hugo’s Herbarium. All of these collectibles are found through exploration, so if you’re looking for everything you’ll likely end up near the 20-hour mark.
A Plage Tale: Requiem chapter list
A Plague Tale: Requiem is split up into seventeen different chapters of varying lengths. On top of that, each chapter is split into subsections. You can jump into any chapter at any time by going to “Chapter Selection” on the main menu, but keep in mind that your progress will reset. You can see every chapter and subsection below, but do be warned that there are minor spoilers simply from the names.
I - Under a New Sun
- A long journey
- Hives
- Dreaming of elsewhere
- Lies
- Raging fire
II - Newcomers
- Arrival in the town
- To the Arena
- Arcades
- Confrontation in the stands
- Underground
- Ignifer
- Gladiators
III - A Burden of Blood
- Crossing the town
- Butcher’s district
- Rodric’s tool
- The gate
- At the edge of the city
- At the herbalist
- In prison
- The warehouse
IV - Protector’s Duty
- Curfew
- Night work
- Risky itinerary
- The Tar workshop
- Obligatory cooperation
- The mass grave of the marshes
- Hugo’s call
V - In Our Wake
- On the river
- Reaction ferry
- Bridge under construction
- Ambush
- Grapples
VI - Leaving all Behind
- Towards the sea
- A pilgrim road
- Connection
- The ochres
- Call of the rats
- Hunting lesson
- The assault
VII - Felons
- Arrival at the beach
- Passage in the caves
- More rats
- The combat according to Arnaud
- The fishing village
- Dry dock
VIII - A Sea of Promises
- Celebration of the brighter days
- The deal
- Stopping Arnaud
- Guests
IX - Tales and Revelations
- Exploration
- Towards the sanctuary
- On the mountain
- Entering the Sanctuary
- Day & Night
- Phoenix
- Immersion
X- Bloodline
- To the round tower
- The coast
- Slavers
- The old temple
- Approaching the fort
- In the courtyard
- The chapel
XI - The Cradle of Centuries
- Emergence aftermath
- Back to the map
- Sealed passage
- Byzantine technology
- Defence system
- Aelia
- Rat tank
- The well
- Ancestral corruption
XII - The Life We Deserve
- Leaving La Cuna
- Refugees in the palace
- Deadly trap
- Escaped from the cellar
- Reaching the limit
XIII - Nothing Left
- Grief
- Inside the nest
- Fresh air
- Ruined village
- Rescue
XIV - Healing our Wounds
- Back to the continent
- Escape
- Assault
XV - Dying Sun
- Stranded
- Duel
- On the Cart
XVI - King Hugo
- Marseille
- The descent
- Nebula
XVII - Legacy of De Rune Family
- One Year
- The way to the summit
- Farewell
Does A Plague Tale: Requiem have New Game Plus?
Yes, A Plague Tale: Requiem does have a New Game Plus, which will unlock as soon as you beat the game for the first time. Using this feature will carry over all the skills and weapon upgrades you’ve unlocked, on top of all the collectibles you’ve found.