Here's exactly how long it takes to beat A Plague Tale: Requiem

Picking up six months after the end of the previous game, A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo, and the Macula curse that runs in their blood. Requiem brings some massive improvements to both gameplay and presentation, and with that comes a longer runtime than A Plague Tale: Innocence. You'll need to set aside a decent amount of time for Amicia and Hugo’s new adventure, but it’s still a more compact experience than some of the year’s other big games, like Elden Ring. Here’s what you need to know.

How long is A Plague Tale: Requiem?

An average playthrough of A Plague Tale: Requiem is going to take roughly 15-20 hours. Your time can vary quite a bit depending on which difficulty you play through, as well as how much you explore the environment. There are 21 souvenirs to collect in Requiem, on top of 12 items for Hugo’s Herbarium. All of these collectibles are found through exploration, so if you’re looking for everything you’ll likely end up near the 20-hour mark.

Your time with A Plague Tale can vary depending on if you take an aggressive or stealthy approach. Focus Entertainment

A Plage Tale: Requiem chapter list

A Plague Tale: Requiem is split up into seventeen different chapters of varying lengths. On top of that, each chapter is split into subsections. You can jump into any chapter at any time by going to “Chapter Selection” on the main menu, but keep in mind that your progress will reset. You can see every chapter and subsection below, but do be warned that there are minor spoilers simply from the names.

I - Under a New Sun

A long journey

Hives

Dreaming of elsewhere

Lies

Raging fire

II - Newcomers

Arrival in the town

To the Arena

Arcades

Confrontation in the stands

Underground

Ignifer

Gladiators

III - A Burden of Blood

Crossing the town

Butcher’s district

Rodric’s tool

The gate

At the edge of the city

At the herbalist

In prison

The warehouse

IV - Protector’s Duty

Curfew

Night work

Risky itinerary

The Tar workshop

Obligatory cooperation

The mass grave of the marshes

Hugo’s call

V - In Our Wake

On the river

Reaction ferry

Bridge under construction

Ambush

Grapples

VI - Leaving all Behind

Towards the sea

A pilgrim road

Connection

The ochres

Call of the rats

Hunting lesson

The assault

VII - Felons

Arrival at the beach

Passage in the caves

More rats

The combat according to Arnaud

The fishing village

Dry dock

VIII - A Sea of Promises

Celebration of the brighter days

The deal

Stopping Arnaud

Guests

IX - Tales and Revelations

Exploration

Towards the sanctuary

On the mountain

Entering the Sanctuary

Day & Night

Phoenix

Immersion

X- Bloodline

To the round tower

The coast

Slavers

The old temple

Approaching the fort

In the courtyard

The chapel

XI - The Cradle of Centuries

Emergence aftermath

Back to the map

Sealed passage

Byzantine technology

Defence system

Aelia

Rat tank

The well

Ancestral corruption

XII - The Life We Deserve

Leaving La Cuna

Refugees in the palace

Deadly trap

Escaped from the cellar

Reaching the limit

XIII - Nothing Left

Grief

Inside the nest

Fresh air

Ruined village

Rescue

XIV - Healing our Wounds

Back to the continent

Escape

Assault

XV - Dying Sun

Stranded

Duel

On the Cart

XVI - King Hugo

Marseille

The descent

Nebula

XVII - Legacy of De Rune Family

One Year

The way to the summit

Farewell

Does A Plague Tale: Requiem have New Game Plus?

If you miss any collectibles you can go back in Chapter Select or New Game +. Focus Entertainment

Yes, A Plague Tale: Requiem does have a New Game Plus, which will unlock as soon as you beat the game for the first time. Using this feature will carry over all the skills and weapon upgrades you’ve unlocked, on top of all the collectibles you’ve found.