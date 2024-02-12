Persona 3 Reload: How to Unlock All Social Links, and All Correct Conversation Answers

Social Links are one of the more unique mechanics in the Persona series, all about forging bonds with a variety of quirky characters, from shady businessmen to a monk who loves to drink. Persona 3 Reload carries over the entire Social Link system from the original game, which means you have a lot of friends to make. Raising these relationships is a key part of Reload, but the dialogue choices you make can sometimes lead to a “reversal,” which lowers the bond.

With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure you’re choosing the best answer possible each time, maximizing the boosts you’re getting and opening time for other activities. We’ve compiled a list of every Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, how to unlock them, and the correct dialogue choices to make for each one.

How to Unlock All Social Links in Persona 3 Reload

Raising your Social Links will let you strengthen your Personas, and unlock new ones. Atlus

Fool (S.E.E.S.) - Automatically starts on April 18, ranks up automatically

- Automatically starts on April 18, ranks up automatically Magician (Kenji Tomochika) - Automatically starts on April 22

- Automatically starts on April 22 Lovers (Yukari Takeba) - Need to have max Charm, can start on July 24 or later

- Need to have max Charm, can start on July 24 or later Priestess (Fuuka Yamagishi) - Must start Fortune Social Link, and have max Courage

- Must start Fortune Social Link, and have max Courage Empress (Mitsuru Kirijo) - Must have max Academics, can start on November 21 or later

- Must have max Academics, can start on November 21 or later Chariot (Kazushi Miyamoto) - April 23 or later, head to the Athletic Room and join the Track Team.

- April 23 or later, head to the Athletic Room and join the Track Team. Strength (Yuko Nishikawa) - Reach Rank 2 of the Chariot Social Link.

- Reach Rank 2 of the Chariot Social Link. Emperor (Hidetoshi Odagiri) - April 27 or later, go to Faculty Office and Student Council room to start.

April 27 or later, go to Faculty Office and Student Council room to start. Justice (Chihiro Fushimi) - Must start Emperor Social Link, then speak to Chihiro on three different days after joining the Student Council.

- Must start Emperor Social Link, then speak to Chihiro on three different days after joining the Student Council. Hierophant (Bunkichi and Mitsuko Kitamura) - April 25 or later, speak to the old couple at the bookstore, then go to Corridor at Gekkoukan High and interact with the tree, then bring the old leaf back to the couple.

April 25 or later, speak to the old couple at the bookstore, then go to Corridor at Gekkoukan High and interact with the tree, then bring the old leaf back to the couple. Hermit (Maya) - April 29 or later, choose to play the MMORPG on the computer in your room.

- April 29 or later, choose to play the MMORPG on the computer in your room. Hanged Man (Maiko Oohashi) - May 6 or later, Maiko can be found at the Shrine. Purchase Weird Takoyaki from Octopia in Iwatodai Strip Mall, then give it to her. After that purchase Mad Bull from Iwatodai Dormitory’s vending machine, and give it to her. Finally, come back on a different day to start the Social Link.

- May 6 or later, Maiko can be found at the Shrine. Purchase Weird Takoyaki from Octopia in Iwatodai Strip Mall, then give it to her. After that purchase Mad Bull from Iwatodai Dormitory’s vending machine, and give it to her. Finally, come back on a different day to start the Social Link. Temperance (Bebe) - May 29 or later, reach Rank 3 of Hierophant Social Link and also have Academics Rank 2 or higher.

- May 29 or later, reach Rank 3 of Hierophant Social Link and also have Academics Rank 2 or higher. Fortune (Keisuke Hiraga) - June 17 or later, go to the Art Room and join the Art Club.

- June 17 or later, go to the Art Room and join the Art Club. Death (Pharos) - Starts automatically on June 12.

- Starts automatically on June 12. Devil (Tanaka) - June 23 or later, Have Charm level 4 and pay him 20,000. Come back another night and pay him an extra 10,000. Finally, come back a third night and pay him an additional 10,000.

- June 23 or later, Have Charm level 4 and pay him 20,000. Come back another night and pay him an extra 10,000. Finally, come back a third night and pay him an additional 10,000. Tower (Mutatsu) - Reach Rank 4 of the Strength Social Link, then speak to Yuko to learn about the monk in the club. Head to Club Escapade and talk to the monk on the top floor, then go talk to the bartender on the first floor. The orders you need, in this exact order, are Margarita, Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, and Oolong Tea. Speak to the monk again afterward.

- Reach Rank 4 of the Strength Social Link, then speak to Yuko to learn about the monk in the club. Head to Club Escapade and talk to the monk on the top floor, then go talk to the bartender on the first floor. The orders you need, in this exact order, are Margarita, Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, and Oolong Tea. Speak to the monk again afterward. Star (Mamoru Hayase) - August 3 or later, reach Rank 4 or higher Courage and speak with him at Iwatodai Strip Mall.

- August 3 or later, reach Rank 4 or higher Courage and speak with him at Iwatodai Strip Mall. Moon (Nozomi Suemitsu) - Reach Rank 3 Charm then speak to Kenji until he talks about the “Gourmet King.” Complete Nozomi’s Gourmet Quiz (Answers are Pheremone Coffee, Red, and Hagakure Bowl). Finally give Nozomi an Odd Morsel, a common item found in Tartarus.

- Reach Rank 3 Charm then speak to Kenji until he talks about the “Gourmet King.” Complete Nozomi’s Gourmet Quiz (Answers are Pheremone Coffee, Red, and Hagakure Bowl). Finally give Nozomi an Odd Morsel, a common item found in Tartarus. Sun (Akinari Kamiki) - August 9 or later, must reach Rank 3 of Hanged Man Social Link and have Level 4 Academica. Talk to Akinari at the Shrine, then talk to Koromaru to get the red fountain pen. Give the pen to Akinari.

- August 9 or later, must reach Rank 3 of Hanged Man Social Link and have Level 4 Academica. Talk to Akinari at the Shrine, then talk to Koromaru to get the red fountain pen. Give the pen to Akinari. Judgment (Nyx Annihilation Team) - Begins automatically on December 31.

- Begins automatically on December 31. Aeon (Aigis) - Can start anytime January 8 or later.

Before we go on to the answers for each Social Link, it’s important to note that there are three Social Links that level up automatically with the story, and you don’t need to do anything at all for them. Those are the Fool, Death, and Judgement Arcana.

Persona 3 Reload Magician Arcana Answers (Kenji Tomochika)

Kenji can hang out after school on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any response

Rank 2

1st - “No Way” or “That’s a secret.”

2nd - “I’m into older women” or “I like them all.”

Rank 3

1st - “What, of life?”

2nd - “Good luck!’

Rank 4

“Good luck!”

Rank 5

“Okay…”

Rank 6

“I’ve got plans already.”

Rank 7

1st - “What happened?”

2nd - “Bride-to-Be?”

3rd - “Congrats!”

Rank 8

1st - “Are you in trouble?”

2nd - “You should go with her” or “You should talk it out.”

Rank 9

“Let me handle this!”

Rank 10

1st- “What happened?”

2nd- “Good luck!”

Persona 3 Reload Lovers Arcana Answers (Yukari Takeba)

Yukari can be found in the Classroom after school on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “Cute pink.”

2nd - “That’s mean.”

Rank 3

Any answer.

Rank 4

“Are you okay?”

Rank 5

“I’m sorry.”

Rank 6

1st - “Anytime.”

2nd - “I wouldn’t mind.”

Rank 7

“Sounds good” or “Let’s go just the two of us.”

Rank 8

“All right”

Rank 9

Your answer here can enter you into a relationship with Yukari.

1st - “…..”

2nd - “I love you” (Relationship) or “You’re a precious friend.” (Friends)

Rank 10

Any answer.

Persona 3 Reload Priestess Arcana Answers (Fuuka Yamagishi)

Fuuka can hang out after school on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any response.

Rank 2

1st - “Sure.”

2nd - “Sure thing.”

Rank 3

1st - “Just a dash or two.”

2nd - “Just take it slow.”

Rank 4

1st - “You’re a hard worker.”

2nd - “That’s not true.”

Rank 5

1st - “You did a great job.”

2nd - “I’m glad I could help.”

3rd - “Can you make more sometime?”

Rank 6

1st - “Of course.”

2nd - “That’s the spirit.”

Rank 7

“That’s messed up.”

Rank 8

1st - “I believe in myself” or “It’s just my personality” or “I’ve never thought about it.”

2nd - “Not at all” or “We’ll see each other in the dorm.”

Rank 9

Your answer you choose can make you enter a relationship with Fuuka.

“I love you, Fuuka” (Relationship) or “We’ll always be friends.” (Friends)

Rank 10

1st - “I’m always here for you.”

2nd - “I love them!”

Persona 3 Reload Empress Arcana Answers (Mitsuru Kirijo)

Mitsuru can be found in 1F of the School Building after school on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

“Is this your first time” or “Do you know how to eat it?”

Rank 3

1st- “Why not give it a try?”

2nd - “Are you happy?”

3rd - “Maybe you’re anxious.”

Rank 4

1st - “Did something happen?”

2nd - “It’s all for love.”

Rank 5

1st - “Glad you enjoy it.”

2nd - “You’re not suited?”

3rd- “Let’s go for a ride.”

Rank 6

1st - “Looking for something specific?” or “Need some help?”

2nd - “I didn’t know.”

3rd - “I’ll do something about it.”

Rank 7

“I don’t mind at all.”

Rank 8

1st - “Vent all you want” or “This isn’t like you.”

2nd - “Don’t insult her father!”

3rd - “Don’t give in.”

Rank 9

The answer you give here can enter you into a relationship with Mitsuru.

1st - “It made me happy.”

2nd - “I love you too” (Relationship) or “I’m sorry, but…” (Friends)

Rank 10

“I’ll give it a try.”

Persona 3 Reload Chariot Arcana Answers (Kazushi Miyamoto)

Kazushi is free after school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

“Toughen up!”

Rank 3

1st - “Are you going to be okay?”

2nd - “Will it heal?”

Rank 4

“That really sucks.”

Rank 5

1st - “Back from the hospital?”

2nd - “Take my shoulder!”

Rank 6

1st - “Show some guts, man!”

2nd - “Why go so far?”

3rd - “What about your knee?”

Rank 7

1st - “How’s your knee?”

2nd - “You have to get tougher!”

Rank 8

“…..”

Rank 9

“I don’t mind at all.”

Rank 10

1st - “What about the big meet?”

2nd - “You’ve got it!”

Persona 3 Reload Strength Arcana Answers (Yuko Nishiwaki)

Yuko can hang out after school on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “What happened?”

2nd - “It wasn’t your fault.”

3rd - “That’s true.”

Rank 3

1st - “Don’t worry about it.”

2nd - “I’m honored or I don’t mind.”

Rank 4

“Sure thing.”

Rank 5

1st - “It’s because you teach so well.”

2nd - “You shouldn’t change it” or “I trust whatever you decide, Yuko.”

Rank 6

1st - “You guys got this” or “Show some guts!”

2nd - “As long as we believe in them.”

Rank 7

1st - “Are you relieved?”

2nd - “Let’s do it.”

Rank 8

“A boy” or “A girl.”

Rank 9

The answer you choose can enter you into a relationship with Yuko.

1st - “An instructor?”

2nd - “It’s because I love you” (Relationship) or “It’s because you’re a close friend.” (Friends)

Rank 10

1st - “Is it that important?” or “What is it?”

2nd - “Yeah.”

3rd - “What does that mean?”

Persona 3 Reload Emperor Arcana Answers (Hidetoshi Odagiri)

Hidetoshi is in the Student Council room on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

“Sounds like nonsense.”

Rank 3

“What happened?” or “No need to fight.”

Rank 4

“Looks like you’re hard at work.”

Rank 5

“They’re the worst!”

Rank 6

“But I just go here…”

Rank 7

“It seems too harsh.”

Rank 8

“It wasn’t me.”

Rank 9

“Don’t blame yourself or What matters is you realized it.”

Rank 10

“You were great.”

Persona 3 Reload Justice Arcana Answers (Chihiro Fushimi)

Chihiro can be found at 2F of the School Building on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “Don’t worry about it.”

2nd - “I read the classics” or “I read manga.”

3rd - “I’m having fun.”

Rank 3

1st - “They have no shame.”

2nd - “I agree.”

Rank 4

“I’m here for you.”

Rank 5

1st- “I’m all ears.”

2nd - “Yeah, she’s in love.”

3rd - “Happy to help.”

4th - “Hold her hand.”

Rank 6

1st - “Is it good?”

2nd - “What do you mean?”

Rank 7

1st - “It’s gotta be a misunderstanding.”

2nd - “We have to do something.”

Rank 8

“I know you’re innocent.”

Rank 9

The answer you give here can enter you into a relationship with Chihiro.

“Don’t worry, she’ll help us.”

“Chihiro is innocent” or “You need to tell her yourself.”

“What’s gotten into you?”

“I feel the same” (Relationship) or “I like working with you, but…” (Friends)

Rank 10

“Thank you.”

Persona 3 Reload Hierophant Arcana Answers (Bunkichi and Mitsuko)

You can spend time with Bunkichi and Mitsuko any day of the week except Monday, at their store on Iwatodai Strip Mall. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - Your name

2nd - “Thank you.”

Rank 3

1st - “Looking for something?”

2nd - “Can I help?”

Rank 4

1st - “I should go too.”

2nds - “I’m worried.”

Rank 5

1st- “I wouldn’t worry about it.”

2nd - “Cheer up” or “It’ll be okay.”

Rank 6

“Please don’t fight.”

Rank 7

1st- “What happened?”

2nd - “That’s great.”

3rd- Three ansers are fine: “No” or “That’s right” or “What are you talking about?”

Rank 8

1st - “A petitioner” or “A fan of yours”

2nd - “Sure, let’s go” or “Right now?”

Rank 9

“What does the letter say?” or “Why a letter?”

Rank 10

“But… why?”

Persona 3 Reload Hermit Arcana Answers (Maya)

Maya can only be found on Sundays by playing the MMORPG in your room. Atlus

Rank 1

No specific response affects your relationship.

Rank 2

1st - “Of course.”

2nd - “Sunshine is overrated.”

Rank 3

“Oh really? o_O”

“You don’t like your job?”

Rank 4

“Let’s plan our wedding then.”

Rank 5

“Who’s Mr. E?” or “Do you mean S.O.B?”

“A drunken master?” or “Are you a teacher?”

Rank 6

“What bastard?”

Rank 7

“Well, yeah.”

“She, um… what?” or “Calm down.”

Rank 8

“Hurry up and tell me.”

“What is he like?”

Rank 9

“No way!”

“What are you planning” or “This won’t change anything.”

Rank 10

“Oh, no worries.”

“Is that why you’re sorry?”

“I’ll miss you.”

Persona 3 Reload Hanged Man Arcana Answers (Maiko)

Maiko can be found at the Shrine on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

“Sure, let’s go.”

Rank 3

“Don’t worry, he’ll be there.”

Rank 4

“That’s great news.”

Rank 5

1st - “That’s awful.”

2nd - “They would never.”

Rank 6

1st - “Calm down” or “It’s up to you.”

2nd - “That should be enough.”

Rank 7

Any answer.

Rank 8

1st- “Hamburgers.”

2nd - “You’re a good girl.”

3rd - “Your dad.”

Rank 9

“Friends forever.”

Rank 10

1st - “I’m sure you will”

2nd - “Sure”

Persona 3 Reload Temperance Arcana Answers (Bebe)

Bebe can hang out after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “Sure, let’s go.” or “You like sweets?”

2nd - “I totally agree.”

Rank 3

1st - “I can do better” or “Thanks”

2nd - “How about a kimono?”

Rank 4

“Are you all right?”

Rank 5

1st - “Sure”

2nd - “Just stay in Japan!”

Rank 6

1st - “Why not take a break?”

2nd - “Let’s do it.”

3rd - “I have your back!”

Rank 7

“That’s a great idea”

Rank 8

“He’ll definitely agree!”

Rank 9

“Aren’t you homesick?”

Rank 10

1st - “How does it Look?” or “Great work!”

2nd - “I’ll be waiting for you” or “Good luck out there.”

Persona 3 Reload Fortune Arcana Answers (Keisuke Hiraga)

Keisuke can hang out after school on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

Any answer.

Rank 3

“You’ve got talent.”

Rank 4

1st - “You’re pulling out of the contest?”

2nd - “So you’re just gonna take it?”

Rank 5

“You should tell your dad!”

Rank 6

“It’s your choice now.”

Rank 7

“Do you want to be a doctor?”

Rank 8

“It’s okay. I’m fine.”

Rank 9

“You can’t go!”

Rank 10

1st - “I understand.”

2nd - “Not at all.”

Persona 3 Reload Devil Arcana Answers (Tanaka)

Tanaka is found in Paulownia Mall in the evening on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “Placebo!”

2nd - “Wow.”

Rank 3

“Maybe a little.”

Rank 4

“Sure have!”

Rank 5

1st - “Whose face?”

2nd - “It’s all about the money…”

Rank 6

“Sounds fun.”

Rank 7

1st - “Sort of…”

2nd - “The organic one.”

Rank 8

“Why would he say that?”

Rank 9

“Are you going to donate?”

Rank 10

Any answer.

Persona 3 Reload Tower Arcana Answers (Mutatsu)

Mutatsu can only be found in the evening at Club Escapade on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “None of your business.”

2nd - “How should I address you?”

Rank 3

“I don’t have any friends.”

Rank 4

“Yeah, that might look cool.”

Rank 5

1st - “I have enough.”

2nd - “No.”

Rank 6

1st - “You should go home.”

2nd - “Do you have any coworkers?”

Rank 7

“You probably shouldn’t.”

Rank 8

1st - “Dad?”

2nd - “None of your business?”

3rd - “Are you running away?”

Rank 9

1st - “Why not take a break” or “Poor men know no leisure.”

2nd - “Hang in there” or “Time to retire?”

3rd - “What’s this about?” or “I don’t really care.”

Rank 10

“That’s awesome” or “It’s missing something.”

Persona 3 Reload Star Arcana Answers (Mamoru Hayase)

Mamoru can be found at Iwatodai Strip Mall on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “Sounds like a lot of pressure.”

2nd - “Myself.”

Rank 3

1st - “For your teammate?” or “Who’s ‘them?’”

2nd - “Sounds like fun” or “That sounds rough.”

Rank 4

1st - “What are you doing?” or “Slow down and savor it.”

2nd - “That would be amazing.”

3rd - “Yeah, I bet it would.”

Rank 5

1st - “Are you okay?”

2nd - “I’ll come back here with you.”

Rank 6

“Don’t worry, it’s okay.”

Rank 7

1st - “It’s no problem at all.”

2nd - “Sounds pretty rough” or “Stop whining and do it.”

3rd - “Don’t give up yet.”

Rank 8

1st - “Do it!”

2nd - “Don’t sweat it.”

Rank 9

1st - “Did you win?”

2nd - “Congrats, man!”

3rd - “What will you do now?” or “Will you quit running?”

4th - “Thanks!”

Rank 10

“You’re leaving today?”

Persona 3 Reload Moon Arcana Answers (Nozomi Suemitsu)

Nozomi is available to hangout every day of the week, and is found at Paulownia Mall. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

“Sure, why not.”

Rank 3

“The Gourmet King.”

Rank 4

“Are you feeling sick?”

Rank 5

“That’s right!”

Rank 6

“Are you sick?”

Rank 7

“The world is ending?”

Rank 8

“No, you’re not.”

Rank 9

Any answer.

Rank 10

“Just be yourself” or “You’re irreplaceable.”

Persona 3 Reload Sun Arcana Answers (Akinari Kamiki)

Akinari is only available on Sundays at the Shrine. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

1st - “Really?”

2nd - “You have a point.”

Rank 3

1st - “I couldn’t say”

2nd - “Try not to talk too much”

Rank 4

1st - “I’d say so.”

2nd - “I stop if I get bored.”

Rank 5

“You need to listen to your body.”

Rank 6

1st - “Sounds fine to me.”

2nd - “It sounds interesting.”

Rank 7

“It sounds really depressing.”

Rank 8

1st - “Take as long as you need.”

2nd - “Why did you stop?”

Rank 9

“You finished your story?”

Rank 10

Any answer.

Persona 3 Reload Aeon Arcana Answers (Aigis)

Aigis is available After School in the Classroom on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Atlus

Rank 1

Any answer.

Rank 2

“I like it here.”

Rank 3

“That’s not true.”

Rank 4

“All right.”

Rank 5

“You might be right.”

Rank 6

“No, you didn’t” or “He thought I was your boyfriend.”

Rank 7

Any answer.

Rank 8

The answer you give can enter you into a relationship with Aigis.

“I’m doing it now.”

“It’s love” (Relationship) or “Because we’re friends.” (Friends)

Rank 9

Unlike other Social Links, you’ll need to confirm you want to be in a relationship with Aigis twice. So choose that option here again, if that’s what you want.

“You’re right.”

“I love you too” (Relationship) or “Sorry, but I can’t…” (Friends)

Rank 10

Any answer.

Persona 3 Reload is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.