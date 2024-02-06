Person 3 Reload is a remake even bigger than the original game, filled with new story elements, social links, and more. Of course, if you want to max all those links you’ll need to raise the protagonist's social stats to the max. While there are plenty of activities to do that, one of the easiest ways is to make sure you get every single answer right while attending class at Gekkoukan High.

While Reload is a remake, it’s completely changes all of the questions you’re asked during classes, midterms, and finals. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of every quiz and test answer in Persona 3 Reload, making it as easy as possible.

All April Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

4/8

Question: What phase symbolizes summer?

Answer: Vivid carp streamers (#3)

4/18

Q: The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period - what are they called nowadays?

Answer: Middens (#2)

4/27

Q: Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral?

Answer: A (#1)

All May Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

5/6

Q: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

Answer: Pantograph (#1)

5/13

Q: Which tool did he (Léon Foucault) use in his experiments?

Answer: The pendulum (#2)

5/15

Q: What’s the other name for ‘May Sickness’ - the more casual one?

Answer: May Blues (#2)

Midterms Exams Start!

5/19

Q: What is the other common expression used to describe ‘May sickness’?

Answer: May Blues (#1)

5/20

Q: Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the Earth?

Answer: A pendulum (#3)

5/21

Q: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

Answer: Electricity (#2)

5/22

Q: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?

Answer: Jomon (#1)

Persona 3 has some, unique, teachers. Sega

All June Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

6/15

Q: Which phrase means, ‘able to see things as they really are’?

Answer: Keen eye (#1)

6/17

Q: What early religious practice was the origin of magic?

Answer: Shamanism (#3)

6/22

Q: What do people call this curve?

Answer: Witch of Agnesi (#3)

6/25

Q: What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?

Answer: The flutter effect (#2)

6/29

Q: What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?

Answer: Dowsing (#1)

All July Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

7/3

Q: ...What kinda tale is he talkin’ about?

Answer: About romance (#3)

7/8

Q: Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence?

Answer: Between ‘time’ and ‘it’s’ (#2)

7/9

Q: At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was?

Answer: Social disparity (#3)

7/10

Q: What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts?

Answer: Kabbalah (#3)

7/11

Q: Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs?

Answer: The katana (#1)

Final Exams Start!

7/14

Q: Which form of magic is used to find water sources?

Answer: Dousing (#2)

7/15

Q: How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?

Answer: An error in translation (#3)

7/16

Q: Who designed a prototype for the katana?

Answer: Taira no Masakado (#1)

7/17

Q: There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?

Answer: Comma splice (#2)

Acing finals can give you a big boost, and not just in confidence. Sega

All September Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

9/1

Q: Which property of electricity is relevant to superconductivity?

Answer: Resistance (#2)

9/10

Q: H-Hey, do you know what it means to ‘spill the beans’?

Answer: To reveal a secret (#3)

9/11

Q: Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

Answer: The Hermetica (#3)

9/14

Q: Who is the one referring to when speaking of their ‘better half’?

Answer: Their soulmate (#1)

9/26

Q: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

Answer: The Tetractys (#3)

All October Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

10/7

Q: Which hormone is the one in your brain that provides a sense of achievement?

Answer: Dopamine (#2)

10/10

Q: Who was the founder of Theosophy, a group that gave rise to many other magical societies?

Answer: Helena Blavatsky (#2)

Midterm Exams, Again!

10/13

Q: The hormone dopamine is related to your sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production.

Answer: Addiction (#3)

10/14

Q: Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem?

Answer: Pythagoras (#1)

10/15

Q: What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone.

Answer: Superconductivity (#3)

10/16

Q: What is the meaning of the phrase ‘to spill the beans’?

Answer: To reveal a secret (#3)

10/19

Q: We use the number ‘zero’ a lot. Do you know where it originally came from, though?

Answer: India (#2)

10/22

Q: Which Roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?

Answer: Venus (#3)

10/26

Q: But there’s one region that instead calls it ‘the month with gods,’ because that’s where they all go! Do you know which one it is?

Answer: Izumu (#2)

10/30

Q: A certain enzyme brings out the sweetness in them when they’re baked. Do you happen to know what it is?

Answer: Beta-amylase (#1)

Doing good in school gives you more of that sweet free time. Sega

All November Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

11/7

Q: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

Answer: The Upanishads (#1)

11/12

Q: What was she describing with such a sparse line?

Answer: Her favorite time in winter (#1)

11/30

Q: In the poem that Genji, the protagonist, sends to her, what did he compare her to?

Answer: The cherry blossom (#1)

All December Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

12/7

Q: What’s the name of the stratospheric layer of molecules comprised of three oxygen atoms?

Answer: The ozone layer (#1)

12/9

Q: What sorcerer was Himiko said to have used?

Answer: Kido (#2)

12/11

Q: Did you catch what she said? Do you know the answer?

Answer: Lives (#2)

Final Exams, Again!

12/14

Q: Which of the following originate in India?

Answer: The number zero (#1)

12/15

Q: When heated the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?

Answer: Maltose (#2)

12/16

Q: Which roman goddess has been theorized as the namesake for the month of April?

Answer: Venus (#3)

12/17

Q: In the Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms?

Answer: Murasaki-no-Ue (#4)

12/18

Q: Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?

Answer: Geeses (#4)

All January Quiz and Exam Answers in Persona 3 Reload

1/8

Q: ‘The new year is the index of a journey to a certain place’ Where is this ‘certain place’ he’s referring to?

Answer: The underworld (#3)

1/18

Q: I’ve mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea. Who was the other?

Answer: Circe (#2)

CONGRATULATIONS, NO MORE EXAMS!

Persona 3 Reload is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.