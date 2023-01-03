Your ultimate Persona 3 Portable quiz and exam cheat sheet

With Persona 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch, more people than ever will be able to play one of the franchise's most underrated entries. Just like the rest of the franchise, Persona 3 lets players live out an escapist video game fantasy of going to school, having a lot of anxiety about saying the right thing to people in hopes of becoming their friends, and answering a lot of questions over multiple pop quizzes and exams — Fun!

Doing well on exams and answering surprise questions from teachers during school days will increase the protagonist’s charm and you the player will learn some fun facts along the way as a bonus. From April through January Persona 3 Portable will ask you to answer numerous questions. Here is your cheat sheet to get through the academic year without tanking your grade.

Pre-quiz protagonist looking unbothered because he studied. Atlus

All April Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

4/8

Question: Who did I say was my favorite author?

Answer: Utsubo Kubota

4/18

Q: What was the style of houses in the Jomson period called?

A: Mud Huts

4/27

Q: Do you know when numbers were invented?

A: 6000 years ago

All May Quiz & Exam Answers in Persona 3 Portable

5/6

Q: What do you call water without much calcium and magnesium?

A: Soft Water

5/13

Q: How fast would you say the Earth rotates near the equator?

A: 1700 km/hr

5/15

Q: One of the items on the menu for the family is “pan.” How would you translate this to English?

A: Bread

Exam time!

5/19

Q: How would you translate “pan” in English?

A: Bread

5/20

Q: How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator?

A: Faster than sound

5/21

Q: What’s the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?

A: Hard Water

5/22

Q: Where is the Kitora Tomb located?

A: Nara

Exams over!

Stay focused like Yukari. Atlus

All June Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

6/15

Q: Fill in the blank with the appropriate conjunction: “It rained all last week [BLANK] it’ll rain again today.”

A: "And..."

6/17

Q: What formed the origins of magic?

A: Shamanism

6/22

Q: Which of these is NOT known as “devilfish”?

A: Jellyfish

6/25

Q: Which form of natural magic was used to look for water sources?

A: Dowsing

6/29

Q: Which way does the swirl go in the northern hemisphere?

A: It can go either way

All July Quiz & Exam Answers in Persona 3 Portable

7/3

Q: How am I supposed to know about someone who lived that long ago? Wh-What do I say, [protagonist name]?

A: The Global Heritage Pavilion

7/8

Q: Which of these phrases is incorrect?

A: "I failed, It's over now."

7/9

Q: What law served as a foundation for the development of feudalism?

A: Kondan Einen Shizaihou

7/10

Q: What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?

A: Kabbalah

7/11

Q: What title did Taira No Masakado claim for himself?

A: Imperial Prince

Exam time!

7/14

Q: What form of natural magic was used to find water sources?

A: Dowsing

7/15

Q: Some Europeans call this creature “devilfish” and refuse to eat it.

A: Octopus

7/16

Q: Who established the Kamakura shogunate?

A: Minamoto no Yoritomo

7/17

Q: Which is an example of a comma splice?

A: "I went, I learned."

Exams over! It’s time for summer break!

A well-earned break spent with friends. Atlus

All September Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

9/1

Q: What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?

A: Superconductivity

9/10

Q: What do we say after we eat?

A: Gochisou-sama

9/11

Q: Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

A: The Hermetica

9/14

Q: Which of these is NOT one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?

A: Can't let others produce

9/26

Q: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

A: The Tetractys

All October & Exam Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

10/7

Q: Do you know why a matador’s capote is red?

A: To excite the audience

Exam time!

10/13

Q: What is the number one source of stress for women?

A: Husbands

10/14

Q: Who founded numerology?

A: Moses

Note : While Pythagoras is the factually correct answer, the game marks Moses as correct instead

10/15

Q: What is superconductivity?

A: Zero Electrical resistance

10/16

Q: The Ohnin War was one of two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. Which was the other?

A: Coup of Meiou

Exams over!

10/19

Q: How many calendar patterns are there?

A: Fourteen

10/22

Q: Natto comes from soybeans, too, but how is it made?

A: By fermenting them

10/23

Q: Who was the founder of Theosophy, which gave rise to many magical societies?

A: Madam Blavatsky

10/26

Q: But which one of these things is NOT Arabic?

A: Wristwatch

10/29

Q: One type of enzyme’s function is to break lactic acid into glucose and galactose…What is that enzyme called?

A: Lactase

All November Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

The end of the year means you are almost done with having to answer quiz questions. Atlus

11/7

Q: As Sei Shounagon once said, “Fuyu wa tsutomete…” I’m sure you know what that means, [protagonist name].

A: Winter mornings are pleasant

11/12

Q: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

A: The Upanishads

11/30

Q: They used white makeup, plucked their eyebrows in favor of drawn-on ones, and colored their teeth with limonite. But do you think the men did these things?

A: They did both

All December & Exam Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

12/7

Q: Which allotrope is formed by three oxygen atoms?

A: Ozone

12/11

Q: Did you hear what she said, [protagonist name]? Do you know the answer?

A: Cacti

Exam time!

12/14

Q: What year did the Battle of Dan-no-ura begin?

A: 1185

12/15

Q: Which element is found in the ozone?

A: Oxygen

12/16

Q: Which rule relates to Lorentz Force?

A: Left-hand Rule

12/17

Q: Translate the following: “Fuyu wa tsutomete.”

A: Winter mornings are pleasant

12/18

Q: Which plural is formed correctly?

A: Cacti

Exams over!

12/21

Q: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?

A: Kido

12/22

Q: What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?

A: Euphoria

All January Quiz Answers in Persona 3 Portable

1/8

Q: Of the three phrases I've written on the blackboard, tell me… Which one is correct?

A: It's wrong

1/18

Q: I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea; who was the other?

A: Circe

Congratulations! You have passed with flying colors (with some help).