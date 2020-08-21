You only have a few days left to get the best Fallout knockoff for half-off

Earlier this week, Walmart discounted one of the best games of 2019 that also happens to be one of the open-world RPGs in recent memory. Who knows how long this incredible sale on the best Fallout knockoff ever will last, but we're not willing to wait and see — and neither should you.

The Outer Worlds, a quirky and humorous sci-fi RPG that resembles the Fallout franchise to a tea, is now on sale at Walmart for 45 percent off, a price of $27. Almost everywhere else, it costs $49.99.

While Bethesda and BioWare mostly disappointed over the last console generation with games like Fallout 76, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Anthem, Obsidian Entertainment showed the rest of the industry about how bringing the genre back to basics in a captivating world can result in a game that players not only adore but want to constantly return to.

While the Xbox One version of the game is also discounted, the game is already available on Xbox Game Pass for that system, so if you're on that console, you'll get a much better deal out of getting a Game Pass subscription instead. For PS4 owners, however, this is the lowest price that The Outer Worlds has ever been available at.

While you will have to wait several days for the game to be shipped to you (or you can select in-store pick-up at a Walmart near you), it's worth it if you're a fan of the Fallout style of open-world RPGs and looking for a new game with the same kind of charm.

The Outer Worlds is developed by Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment, the now Microsoft-owned studios behind games like Grounded and the upcoming Avowed. This was the studios' last game not published by Microsoft, which is why it is available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in addition to PC and Xbox One. And because Obsidian also made Fallout: New Vegas, one of the best Fallout games ever, it's safe to say they know what they're doing when developing in this genre. If anything, The Outer Worlds is even more inventive and fun because it creates a new IP.

The Outer Worlds resembles classics of the subgenre like pre-Bethesda Fallout and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines. In fact, The Outer Worlds team was led by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, two the masterminds behind those classic RPGs. The game follows a colonist that was in cryosleep on a ship that never made it to its intended destination of the Halcyon Galaxy.

You're awoken by a mad scientist at the start of the game, customize your character based on some interesting twists on the classic attributes system, and thrust right into its world, or should we say galaxy. It doesn't take long to notice that the space colonies you're exploring represent a capitalist dystopia. Entire businesses and the social elite abuse the working class outright, and many of these people are demoralized to the point where they've come to passive accept their miserable situation. But rather than descend into despair with a bleak tone, the game leans into the satire with a hilarious wit and charm. That vibe is most prevalent in slogans like "It's not the best choice, it's Spacer's Choice!"

That's also emblematic of the game's fantastic writing and in-depth dialogue system that will have you choosing from detailed sentences as you slowly mold your character and shape the world around you.

Many modern RPGs like Fallout 4 and Mass Effect have tried to streamline dialogue systems by offering fewer options that have more defined emotions or personalities tied to them. Even though this may seem more palatable at first, it actually removes a lot of the subtlety and true feeling of role-playing that the dialogue systems of classic RPGs allowed.

By taking a more classic approach and heavily really funny and high-quality writing, The Outer Worlds is able to make the player really care about many of its characters and give them a lot of freedom to do what they see fit. The Outer Worlds is the kind of RPG where almost anyone can be killed and a variety of different playstyles are accommodated. You can be who you want and do what you want with almost no limitations.

By embracing the genre's roots, The Outer Worlds has a dialogue system that's better than many of its peers. Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division

In one adventure, you could be a charismatic smooth-talker that can get their way out of any situation. In another, you can be a masochist that kills everyone in their path who takes no companions. You can still beat the game taking either route — or a myriad of others. The game isn't very long and can be completed in under 10 hours if you know what you're doing, but it's immensely replayable because of this structure.

While it might not have a AAA presentation or the tightest shooting mechanics on the market, The Outer Worlds' dialogue, worldbuilding, and amount of player choice make it an easy recommendation for anyone who wants to try a new RPG. With the Peril on Gorgon DLC coming to all platforms on September 9, now is a great time to pick the base game up for a discounted price at Walmart. But you better hurry. Who knows when Walmart will put it back up to full price?