2019’s best sci-fi role-playing game, The Outer Worlds , is about to get even bigger with the launch of a second DLC called Murder on Eridanos .

From developer Obsidian and publisher Private Division, The Outer Worlds is a dazzling but brisk open-world adventure in the vein of Skyrim. It’s as much an epic space adventure as it is a rowdy and oftentimes hilarious satire about the evils of capitalism. You explore the Halcyon star system as a colonist awoken out of cryosleep in the year 2355 by a quirky mad scientist who wants your help getting revenge on “The Board” that abandoned you to die.

You’re pretty much free to do and be whatever you want in a sprawling world, which is most of the fun in games of this ilk. The first DLC, Peril on Gorgon, sends players to an asteroid to investigate an abandoned research facility, but what mysteries — and destinations — will the next DLC bring?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

When is The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos release date?

The pulpy logo for Murder on Eridanos definitely evokes the propoganda art style rampant in the base game. Private Division

A firm release date has yet to be announced for Murder on Eridanos, but during an early February 2021 earnings call, parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed that it might be out sooner rather than later: “The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos ... the second expansion set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this fiscal year , and on Nintendo Switch in calendar 2021.”

Instead of ending in late December like the normal calendar year, the fiscal year actually ends on March 31. Therefore, as of early February, the plan was to release Murder on Eridanos before the end of March 2021.

By comparison, Peril on Gorgon was announced during the July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase for a September 9, 2020 release, so the timeline for this second DLC is already very different. It’s worth noting, however, that September 9 fell on a Wednesday. Therefore, the last possible — and most likely — day for Murder on Eridanos to be released is March 31, 2021 .

Is there a The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos trailer?

Obsidian Entertainment has yet to lift the curtain on the second DLC, so there is no trailer for Murder on Eridanos just yet. Chances are high that we’ll see a new trailer sometime in March 2021 done in the same campy style as the Peril on Gorgon launch trailer. In fact, the game’s entire marketing scheme of the game tries to sell the journey to the Halcyon system as some sort of vacation getaway.

Who is Halcyon Helen in Murder on Eridanos?

On the official website, publisher Private Division refers to Murder on Eridanos as “Halcyon Helen’s final and finest adventure.”

Similar to how Peril on Gorgon introduced the comic book character Archibald Excelsior, Murder on Eridanos will do the same with a character from a serialized show within the universe of the game. Except all of these stories are propaganda developed by The Board to manipulate the masses.

The official Terror on Monarch description speaks to the judgmental perspectives of The Board written like a Star Wars movie’s opening crawl with RANDOM capitalization for EMPHASIS:

"In a HORRIFYING vision of the future, the Board has been OVERTHROWN by the SEDITIOUS and SLOVENLY SAVAGE of MONARCH. Only Halcyon Helen can rescue the colony from INDOLENCE and ENTITLEMENT."

And here we thought Halcyon Helen was a purely fictional character. Private Division

The poster can be found in-game at Zoe Chandler's residence in the Botanical Labs. Once brought to the ship, the log with the above description is unlocked and the poster can be used as decoration in Felix Millstone’s quarters. Monarch, the location where Halcyon Helen fights Raptidons and “slovenly” savages, is a moon the player can visit and explore in the game.

Despite being a rebellious young man who hates The Board, Felix loves their propaganda serials and seems to think they’re factual. In a stray bit of companion dialogue, he and Parvati Holcomb discuss their favorite shows, which include chatter about Halcyon Helen, her crossover potential, and even the actress guest-starring in other shows.

It’s unclear exactly how Murder on Eridanos will incorporate the mythos of Halcyon Helen, but Felix is sure to be elated by whatever happens next.

How much will The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos cost?