Square Enix’s line of HD-2D games continues to be a massive success, with Octopath Traveler now eclipsing 3 million lifetime sales. Even more is on the way with Octopath Traveler 2, a new JRPG that once again brings together eight different characters and stories. While the new Octopath looks extremely similar to the first game, the story and setting look grander than ever before, and there are also a few small tweaks to gameplay on the way. Here’s everything you need to know about Octopath Traveler 2.

When is the Octopath Traveler 2 release date?

Octopath Traveler 2 was announced during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, and surprisingly it was given a release date at the same time, with the game launching on February 24, 2023.

Square Enix says Octopath Traveler 2 will make use of more dynamic camera angles to enhance the story. Square Enix

While the first Octopath Traveler started as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, that’s not going to be the case with the sequel. On day one the game will come to PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’s interesting to note that the first Octopath isn’t currently available on PlayStation systems, but only on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Although Square Enix hasn’t announced a demo yet, it does seem incredibly likely closer to release. The first Octopath had a prologue demo, and most of Square Enix’s recent releases do as well, including Triangle Strategy, Harvestella, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, The DioField Chronicle, and Valkyrie Elysium.

Is there an Octopath Traveler 2 trailer?

Octopath Traveler 2 has a lengthy four-minute reveal trailer that introduces the new characters and settings. However, at Tokyo Game Show Square Enix also shared roughly 20 minutes of gameplay that shows off towns, exploration, and combat. While the game itself is in Japanese in the video, Square Enix does have an English version with translated audio.

What is the Octopath Traveler 2 story?

While the protagonists of Octopath Traveler 2 are brand new, they use the same classes as the first game. Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 takes place in a new world called Solistia, a setting that looks very different from the previous game. Solistia appears to be in the midst of an industrial revolution, and the reveal trailer shows off cities that have more of a steampunk flair and have steam engines, horse-drawn carriages, and grand castles.

Just like the first game, Octopath Traveler 2 will let players choose from eight different protagonists with eight different stories. Although you can start as any character you’ll be able to recruit the other protagonists. One major difference this time, however, is that the hero’s stories actually intersect narratively in “Crossed Paths.” Apparently when two specific protagonists meet they can start a new story that involves both of them, so you won’t simply have other characters as voiceless party members. Here are the eight different characters, which fall into the same classes featured in the first game.

Hikari, The Warrior (For Home)

Agnea, The Dancer (For Stardom)

Partitio, The Merchant (For Prosperity)

Osvald, The Scholar (For Revenge)

Throne, The Thief (For Freedom)

Temenos, The Cleric (For Truth)

Ochette, the Hunter (For Legends)

Castti, The Apothecary (For Memories)

What’s new with Octopath Traveler 2 gameplay?

Octopath Traveler 2’s biggest change is a new day/night system that also changes character’s Path Actions. Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 uses the same formula established in the first game, with turn-based battles, a massive world map, path actions for each character, and plenty of sidequests. If you’re unfamiliar with the first game combat is standard turn-based battles, but with a twist known as the Break & Boost system.

Each turn characters gain one Boost point that can be expended to give them extra actions in a turn. At the same time, enemies have a shield gauge that lowers as you hit them with attacks their weak against. Once that gauge is depleted they enter a “Break” state and won’t be able to act for a few turns.

Path Actions, on the other hand, are specific abilities unique to each character that can be used for a variety of things, like challenging NPCs to a duel or pickpocketing. This time around each character will have two different path actions that are tied to the new day/night cycle. So far Square Enix has detailed the path actions of two different characters: Hikari and Agnea.

During the day Hikari can challenge NPCs to a duel, which can lead to him learning new skills used in battle. At night he can Bribe NPCs to get access to information and areas. Agnea’s Path Action during the day is Allure, which can be used to convince NPCs to accompany you and aid in battle. At night Agnea can use Entreat, which sometimes convinces NPCs to give you times.

Past that, we don’t currently know if Octopath Traveler 2 will feature any other new mechanics or gameplay systems.