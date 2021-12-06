Launch Time
Everything you need to know to get the NVIDIA RX 2060 12GB at launch
The only GPU you can buy is going on sale soon.
NVIDIA has yet another GPU launch on the horizon, and we want to make sure you’re first in line for the specialty product. Advertised as one of the few RTX cards that could be immune to the continuing supply shortage, here’s what you need to know about the 2060 12GB including its expected release date, time, potential pricing, and more.
What time does the NVIDIA RTX 2060 12GB release?
While an official release time has not been made available by retailers or NVIDIA itself, likely in an attempt to curb demand and bot purchases, there are two precise times potential card buyers should be aware of when scouring digital storefronts.
- The vast majority of NVIDIA GPUs have been published on retailer pages around 9 a.m. Eastern on the day of release. As such. December 7 at 9 a.m. Eastern is worth setting an alarm for.
- Alternatively, shoppers should also remember the curious case of the RTX 3060 as well, which was published on retailer pages at 12 p.m. Eastern on the day of release.
While it’s possible individual retailers may have their own plans for releasing the 2060 12GB once they’re available, these are the two times most card collectors should be paying attention to. We wish we could be more precise and offer an official launch time, but, with the video card market remaining as volatile as it is, we don’t think that will be formally announced.
What is the price of the NVIDIA 2060 12GB?
Unfortunately, pricing details for the RTX 2060 12GB aren’t officially available for now either. The only official clue we have with regard to cost arrives courtesy of a statement to The Verge. Speaking about the GPU, NVIDIA told the publication “it is a premium version of the RTX 2060 6GB, and we expect the price to reflect that.” That card had an MSRP of $349 when it was announced in early 2019.
Matters are further complicated given recent revelations that the 2060 12GB won’t have any NVIDIA-made Founders Edition variants either. As such, it will be entirely up to the hardware maker’s third-party partners to decide how expensive they’d like these supposedly shortage-proof cards to be. That said, we don’t expect the pricing model to be too friendly.
Where to order and pre-order the NVIDIA RTX 2060 12GB
When it comes to knowing where to order this souped-up 2060, we’ve listed the usual suspects in order of importance.
We know NVIDIA won’t be selling any Founders Editions this time, but we put it here anyway just in case the other options become unviable quickly. Store pages also aren’t yet populated with the third-party cards you’re looking for, but we’ve got the basic search queries ready to go to help get you started.
Best tips for ordering an RTX 2060 12GB
It goes without saying that procuring any graphics card during the holiday season and ongoing chip shortage is going to be insanely difficult, but there are a few simple strategies you should consider to make the purchase process a little easier. We’ve used these tactics to successfully purchase a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch at launch, so we think they might be helpful in this case as well.
- Prepare your credit card credentials: In a world where so many consumers are hungry for a new graphics card, retailers are only going to give you one if you give them your credentials quickly. Regardless of the store you choose to buy from, you should save your credit card details and have an active user account prepared ahead of time. In high-demand situations like this, the purchase goes to the ones who offer money the fastest.
- Follow in-stock accounts: The GPU stock hunt requires moment-to-moment updates, and luckily there are a few Twitter accounts that can deliver those alerts to you. We recommend keeping an eye on The Stock Supply, GPU Restock Monitor, Wario64, and IGN Deals to ensure you’re getting all the alerts you need in case the above-listed release time varies for certain stores.
- Use Phone apps: While I personally still swear by using desktop PCs when making important purchases, there are others who opt for apps instead. Theoretically, apps are tailored for speed and low-end hardware, which sometimes means their store pages refresh faster than the ones for the desktop website. We’ve heard many stories of store pages publishing first on mobile, so it’s worth being aware of.
- Use your best device: Independent of whether you decide to use desktop or mobile, you should always try to make big purchases on your most powerful device to remove any possible points of friction. You don’t want store pages refreshing slowly simply because your PC or phone can’t handle the task. Get your best device and connect it to the fastest internet to ensure the best results.
- Some stores sell late: While we expect one of the two above-listed 2060 release times will be correct, there are some stores, like Best Buy, that like to sell their cards a bit later to capitalize on the second wave of customers. Best Buy also likes to flicker its stock buttons on and off from time to time, so don’t get immediately discouraged and close out until you know for certain the rush is over. Give it an extra hour or so before truly throwing in the towel.