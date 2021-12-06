Everything you need to know to get the NVIDIA RX 2060 12GB at launch

NVIDIA has yet another GPU launch on the horizon, and we want to make sure you’re first in line for the specialty product. Advertised as one of the few RTX cards that could be immune to the continuing supply shortage, here’s what you need to know about the 2060 12GB including its expected release date, time, potential pricing, and more.

What time does the NVIDIA RTX 2060 12GB release?

While an official release time has not been made available by retailers or NVIDIA itself, likely in an attempt to curb demand and bot purchases, there are two precise times potential card buyers should be aware of when scouring digital storefronts.

The vast majority of NVIDIA GPUs have been published on retailer pages around 9 a.m. Eastern on the day of release. As such. December 7 at 9 a.m. Eastern is worth setting an alarm for.

Alternatively, shoppers should also remember the curious case of the RTX 3060 as well, which was published on retailer pages at 12 p.m. Eastern on the day of release.

While it’s possible individual retailers may have their own plans for releasing the 2060 12GB once they’re available, these are the two times most card collectors should be paying attention to. We wish we could be more precise and offer an official launch time, but, with the video card market remaining as volatile as it is, we don’t think that will be formally announced.

What is the price of the NVIDIA 2060 12GB?

Unfortunately, pricing details for the RTX 2060 12GB aren’t officially available for now either. The only official clue we have with regard to cost arrives courtesy of a statement to The Verge. Speaking about the GPU, NVIDIA told the publication “it is a premium version of the RTX 2060 6GB, and we expect the price to reflect that.” That card had an MSRP of $349 when it was announced in early 2019.

The 2060 is making a comeback with the new 12GB variant. NVIDIA

Matters are further complicated given recent revelations that the 2060 12GB won’t have any NVIDIA-made Founders Edition variants either. As such, it will be entirely up to the hardware maker’s third-party partners to decide how expensive they’d like these supposedly shortage-proof cards to be. That said, we don’t expect the pricing model to be too friendly.

Where to order and pre-order the NVIDIA RTX 2060 12GB

When it comes to knowing where to order this souped-up 2060, we’ve listed the usual suspects in order of importance.

We know NVIDIA won’t be selling any Founders Editions this time, but we put it here anyway just in case the other options become unviable quickly. Store pages also aren’t yet populated with the third-party cards you’re looking for, but we’ve got the basic search queries ready to go to help get you started.

Best tips for ordering an RTX 2060 12GB

If you want to get an RTX 2060 12GB, here are a few tips you should know. NVIDIA

It goes without saying that procuring any graphics card during the holiday season and ongoing chip shortage is going to be insanely difficult, but there are a few simple strategies you should consider to make the purchase process a little easier. We’ve used these tactics to successfully purchase a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch at launch, so we think they might be helpful in this case as well.