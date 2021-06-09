Everything you need to know to get the supercharged NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is set to release June 10 for an MSRP of $599, and this might be the only time you’ll have an opportunity to purchase one at that price point. As the global chip shortage rages on through the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic, graphics cards have become increasingly scarce. With that in mind, we’re here to help you secure this new and elusive piece of tech for your PC. Below, we’ve outlined the 3070 Ti’s projected release time and offered our best tips for ordering one.

What time does the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti release?

Much like the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that went on sale last week, the 3070 Ti is expected to release at digital and physical storefronts at 9 a.m. Eastern. So, just to be abundantly clear, the 3070 Ti is planned to release June 10 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

We’ll do our best to keep track of the timing if it changes, but, given that the vast majority of 3000 Series GPUs went live at that time, we’re expecting this one will as well. It’s possible stores may publish their own stock slightly after this listed time, but that’s the responsibility of that particular retailer.

Where to order or pre-order an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti

Now that you know precisely when the 3070 Ti is expected to go on sale, the next step is figuring out where to make your purchase. Just like all previous GPU releases over the course of the past year, there are a few different storefronts you can use to have the best possible chance at success. Digital outlets will be especially slammed almost immediately after these cards go live, so it helps to have a plan of action beforehand.

B&H has been somewhat out of the graphics card race, at least on launch day, so that should probably be your last choice if all other options fail. It should also be noted that Best Buy does have at least one 3070 Ti product page for a third-party card that’s currently live. It could be worth stalking ahead of time. Otherwise, these links are simply designed to point you in the right direction once the cards go live.

Newegg also has a Newegg Shuffle lottery-style system you can enter. Chances seem rather high that the RTX 3070 Ti might be included, so it’s definitely worth checking the official site for the lotto.

Where to buy the 3070 Ti in stores?

As online queues continue to falter and fail under the weight of bots, many GPU hunters have had success heading to local physical stores like Best Buy or Micro Center ahead of release.

When it came to the 3080 Ti last week, Best Buy announced it would be selling those cards exclusively in stores. Given that virtual Best Buy pages already exist for the 3070 Ti that presumably won’t be the case this time, but it still may help to call your local retailer to find out what their plans might be. As such, we’ve linked to the appropriate store locators above.

Best tips for ordering an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti

Unless you’re opting to stand in line outside a physical store, your only other option to get a 3070 Ti is to venture into the uncertain world of digital shopping. The reality remains that it will be slightly more likely than impossible to get your hands on one of these GPUs, but there are still some tactics you can use to increase those odds. These pointers may seem obvious to those who’ve been on the hunt for a while, but they helped us secure high-profile items like a PS5 and Xbox Series X.