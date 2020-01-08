Everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Rumors about an upgraded Nintendo Switch have been around for years. Fans have colloquially deemed it the "Switch Pro." Despite being a no-show at E3, the upcoming hardware has officially been revealed: It is simply called “Nintendo Switch OLED Model.”

The basic Nintendo Switch model is proof that portability, affordability, and classic franchises can go just as far as cutting-edge graphics, and this update further cements Nintendo’s commitment to that mindset. Contrary to popular reports, the OLED Model doesn’t feature support for 4K graphics or DLSS, it’s just a screen-focused refresh on the Switch millions of gamers currently have.

Here’s everything we know about the Nintendo Switch OLED model, and what we know about the facts versus the rumors that emerged leading up to its announcement.

What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

The Switch has sold more than 79 million units since its March 2017 release. Nintendo even released a handheld-only version of the console in 2019. Launching a new version of the system in 2021 keeps that momentum going.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model releases October 8 for $349. Nintendo

Months of reporting from places like The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, as well as international trade publications like Nikkei and Digitimes, gave gamers an idea of when the OLED Model might arrive and what improvements it’ll come with, but the official results may be disappointing for some.

When can I pre-order a Nintendo Switch Pro?

An official date or time for pre-orders has not been announced. But now that a release date and pricing has been made available, we expect pre-sales will begin soon. For now, it may be best to keep track of Twitter accounts like Wario64 and IGN Deals to ensure you hear about pre-orders as soon as they go live.

When is the Nintendo Switch OLED Model release date?

As published by Nintendo on the morning of July 6, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model will be released on October 8, 2021.

How much will the Nintendo Switch OLED cost?

Nintendo’s official announcement reveals the Nintendo Switch OLED Model will cost $349. And, contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t look like the hardware refresh will replace the standard model just yet. It will, however, be the most expensive member of the Nintendo Switch family.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199

Nintendo Switch: $299

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349

It seems plausible the standard model may be phased out eventually, but for now, all three will sell at these price points.

Nintendo Switch OLED features and specs

While Bloomberg and others popularly suggested the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro would support 4K resolution with support for NVIDIA DLSS, an improved CPU, and more memory in addition to the new screen, it appears most of that sourcing was incorrect. Instead, the actual Nintendo Switch OLED model features:

The Switch Pro has a vastly improved kickstand over the original model. Nintendo

7-inch OLED screen for improved fidelity

A wider kickstand that covers more of the unit, instead of the flimsy kickstand that supports the corner of the current Switch

Built-in LAN port for those who want to hardwire their Switch to the internet without using an adapter

64GB internal storage, up from the 32GB available on the Switch at launch

Enhanced audio via improved speakers

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will be released on October 8, 2021.