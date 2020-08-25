Danny Paez

Here we go!

5 names Nintendo could give its 2021 Switch update

Here are 5 possibilities.

Shutterstock

BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Reports of a Nintendo Switch update have resurfaced this August. Fans have been calling the system the “Switch Pro” since rumors emerged in 2019, but what will it really be called?

Nintendo

Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki published a report Monday claiming an upgraded Switch with 4K support and improved computing power will launch in 2021. But in more than a year of reporting, Mochizuki has never called it the “Switch Pro.”

Tap