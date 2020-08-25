5 names Nintendo could give its 2021 Switch update

Here we go!
Here are 5 possibilities.
Reports of a Nintendo Switch update have resurfaced this August. Fans have been calling the system the “Switch Pro” since rumors emerged in 2019, but what will it really be called?
Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki published a report Monday claiming an upgraded Switch with 4K support and improved computing power will launch in 2021. But in more than a year of reporting, Mochizuki has never called it the “Switch Pro.”