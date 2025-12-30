The most hectic shopping season of 2025 may be over, but there’s still time to pick up some games you may have missed in end-of-year sales. While it’s not as big as the Steam Winter Sale, the Nintendo eShop has plenty of great deals available for a limited time, too. And unlike PC games, first-party Nintendo games almost never go on sale, making this the best time to grab any you’ve had your eye on.

With the launch of the Switch 2, it’s also a chance to pick up upgraded versions of games for Nintendo’s newest console, whether they’re new releases or updates for older titles. Here are our picks for the best deals in the Nintendo Switch holiday sale, which runs until January 4.

6. Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! is a clever sidescrolling adventure based on superpowered costume changes. Nintendo

It’s been a long time since Princess Peach got a solo adventure, but 2024’s Princess Peach: Showtime! was worth the wait. The sidescrolling platformer gives Peach a closet full of new abilities based on which outfit she’s wearing in an adventure set in a magical theater. The sheer variety of Princess Peach: Showtime!’s gameplay makes it worth checking out, even if its simplicity makes it better suited for players looking for a lighter challenge.

5. Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

The long-awaited remake of Final Fantasy Tactics finally came out this year. Square Enix

A remake of Final Fantasy Tactics was rumored for years, and it finally became real in 2025. The new version of one of the most revered games ever adds voice acting and a lot of gameplay changes, but also includesthe original game for players who don’t want any new additions. In either version, Final Fantasy Tactics’ combat and flexible job system still shine, as does its classic story of political intrigue. The game’s deluxe edition is also available for $47.99.

4. Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Edition

Cult of the Lamb has more DLC coming in January. Devolver Digital

Mixing town builders and roguelike RPGs, Cult of the Lamb puts you in charge of a cult while on a quest to defeat the eldritch beings living in the nearby woods. The Unholy Edition adds four DLC packs, which introduce new followers, decorations for your town, and quests to complete as you grow your influence.

3. Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure adapts a mobile cozy game full of puzzles, quests, and cute characters. Sunblink

First launched on iOS, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Sanrio cozy game takes cues from Animal Crossing, but adds deeper activities like puzzles and platforming challenges for a more varied kind of life sim. It’s expanded a lot since its original launch, making Hello Kitty Island Adventure one of the most interesting cozy games around these days.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Echoes of Wisdom adds a new kind of puzzle-solving mechanic to the Princess’ adventure. Nintendo

Echoes of Wisdom was a huge change for The Legend of Zelda, putting Zelda in charge and introducing a whole suite of powers for her. Rather than traditional combat, it focuses on puzzle solving, letting Zelda summon monsters and other objects from around Hyrule to complete her quest. Echoes of Wisdom is a divisive entry, but it’s bursting with creativity as a surprising change of pace from the typical Legend of Zelda game.

1. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is an excellent tactical RPG with a surprising set of characters. Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a few years old, but this deal is still so good that it almost feels like a mistake. A turn-based tactical RPG starring Mario and friends (and Rayman’s rabbids) sounds like a recipe for failure, but both games in the Mario + Rabbids series are surprisingly great. The Sparks of Hope gold edition includes a heap of DLC with even more missions and heroes, making this one of the best deals in the entire holiday sale.