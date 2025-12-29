With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year, there’s a slew of both first- and third-party games that have made their way to the latest Mario-led platform. While it is exciting to have finally received a much-needed power boost when it comes to the technology behind the console, the Nintendo Switch 2 also has special features that allow developers to create unique console experiences. If you’re looking for the best games that take full advantage of Nintendo’s latest console, we have a list that will give you a variety of different titles to check out, months after the new console’s release.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is the trademark Nintendo release of 2025. Nintendo

Let’s get the obvious out of the way: Donkey Kong Bananza is the trademark Nintendo release of 2025. Developed by the Super Mario Odyssey team, we got DK’s first proper 3D adventure since Donkey Kong 64 on the Nintendo 64 over 25 years ago. This time, however, DK is not alone.

Teaming up with Pauline, you and a friend can work together in two-player co-op to progress through the game. You can implement this through local multiplayer off the same system or you can do it through GameShare, one of the new features of the Nintendo Switch 2. If you are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, you can share a game with someone who doesn’t already own it to play in multiplayer. A similar feature to DS Download Play back on the Nintendo DS.

As Pauline, you are able to sing words at enemies and environments to help DK traverse deeper into the layers you explore throughout your adventure. Admittedly, it isn’t a super engaging second-player experience, but if you want to play along with a child or someone less familiar with video games, this is a great title to do so!

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer CD Projekt RED has brought its latest game Cyberpunk 2077 to the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title earlier this year CD Projekt Red

Following suit from its previous title The Witcher III, developer CD Projekt RED brought its latest game Cyberpunk 2077 to the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title earlier this year. It was an already impressive feat to see Witcher on the original Switch due to its size and detail, but Cyberpunk on the Switch 2 brings things to the next level thanks to the console’s upgraded specs.

Whether you're playing docked or on the go, Cyberpunk 2077 has two different modes to experience Night City. Quality mode while docked will let you play for a targeted 1080p 30 frames per second, thanks to the Switch 2’s NVIDIA graphics card, but does dip down visuals to a targeted 810p while in handheld mode. Performance mode, on the other hand, puts the FPS to 40, but in return takes a hit in visuals.

Arguably the neatest feature that the Switch 2 provides is the mouse integration. After detaching the right joy-con, you can move it around on a flat surface serving as a computer mouse. This is a great feature for shooters and real-time strategy games more specifically, and Cyberpunk didn’t miss the opportunity in adding it here. But not just that — CD Projekt RED implemented other joy-con features including gyroscope controls and motion controls to engage with for combat. There is even a touchpad option for those who want to engage with it directly while in handheld mode. Not everything comes together, but there is no denying that Cyberpunk 2077 is the best example when it comes to the potential of what the Switch 2 can bring to players.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is easily the highest example of creativity in Switch 2 features. Nintendo

I’d say Super Mario Party Jamboree is the best entry in the series so far and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is easily the highest example of creativity in Switch 2 features. There are multiple different modes that utilize several aspects of Switch 2 hardware to create new experiences.

Bowser Live is a 2v2 competitive mode that only utilizes a USB-C-compatible camera and the built-in microphone, putting you into different mini games that rely solely on your body — whether it be movement, voice, or sound effects like clapping. Carnival Coaster sees you on a roller coaster track with up to three friends shooting targets on your way to the next goal using mouse controls. At each goal, you will participate in different mini games that will extend your countdown timer on your mission to get to the station.

You can also use your camera to show yourself next to the character you’re playing as when playing with friends to add another social layer to this normally argumentative and passionate game. While not a necessary addition, if you already own the original Switch version, it without a doubt implements the new features of the Nintendo Switch 2 to the fullest.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We have finally got the newest installment of the Metroid Prime franchise Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Nintendo

After almost 20 years, we finally have the newest installment of the Metroid Prime franchise Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — and while its reception was a bit of a mixed bag, there are some pretty incredible accomplishments when playing the Switch 2 version specifically.

Like other shooters, Metroid Prime 4 does include mouse controls for those who want it, whether you’re used to playing an FPS on PC and only really play Switch for the first-party titles or if you’re a beginner trying to learn and pick up the controls. Similarly to Cyberpunk 2077, there is both a quality and performance mode. In quality mode, 4K 60 FPS is offered in docked mode and 1080/60 in handheld, respectively, but performance mode is the real highlight, giving players a 120 FPS experience regardless of whether it is docked or in handheld. Very few games run or offer 120 frames on a console, so getting it from Nintendo on a Nintendo console is a rarity that we can only hope is normalized moving forward.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are the two most beloved and celebrated titles from the original Nintendo Switch. Nintendo

It goes without saying that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are the two most beloved and celebrated titles from the original Nintendo Switch. It only makes sense that Nintendo would create an upgraded version for the Nintendo Switch 2. Two massive open worlds filled with adventure and experimentation thanks to each game's engaging mechanics. Each title has been updated from a targeted 1080p resolution in docked mode to 1440p with 720p to 1080p in handheld mode, comparatively, as well as a substantial increase in frame rate, moving from 30 to 60 FPS for both titles. What really makes these new editions interesting, however, is Zelda Notes.

Zelda Notes is a mobile companion app that connects to your save regardless of which entry you are playing. It is accessible through the Nintendo Switch mobile app and you must play the game while connected to the internet before being able to actually use it. Through the app, you can share items including your creations from Tears of the Kingdom by making QR codes to send to friends, look up global data to compare stats with players around the world, as well as track your progression on completing different goals.

The two most notable features include voice memories and navigation. Voice memories are memos voiced by Zelda that will explain more about the world of location that you’re currently at, adding more detail and history to the world while you’re exploring Hyrule. The navigation app is able to show you where all the key items and locations are. Whether you’re looking to complete every shrine or collect every Korok seed, you can select it on the app and a voice assistant will guide you to your destination. This honestly should have been a feature when the games originally launched in 2017 and 2023, but it is great to see now in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.