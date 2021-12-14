What to expect from the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Out of nowhere, Nintendo announced a new Indie World Showcase presentation, building excitement for future Switch releases. The company typically hosts a couple of these digital events per year and what better way to end 2021 than with some exciting indie game announcements? These presentations often feature inventive new experiences or indie ports from other platforms. But when does the show start and how can you watch it? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Indie World Showcase presentation.

When is the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase start time?

The Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase begins on December 15 and will be streamed worldwide.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase

You can check out the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase on the official Nintendo YouTube account. If you miss it live, don’t worry, as you can catch the presentation as a standard YouTube video any time after the start time.

Will BOTW 2 be featured during the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase?

The sequel to Breath of the Wild will not be shown during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Nintendo

Since this presentation will only focus on indie games, no, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will not make an appearance during the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase. Though that hasn’t stopped “BOTW 2” from trending on Twitter.

But perhaps Nintendo will host a traditional Direct later in 2022 that features first-party games. After all, the sequel to Breath of the Wild is due out in 2022, so we should get some news soon — just not during the Indie World Showcase.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase

Sports Story has been in the works for several years. Sidebar Games

The Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase will last “roughly” 20 minutes and, as its name suggests, will focus on indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. With that in mind, we’ve got a few guesses for what could make an appearance during the show.

One thing that could show up is a release date for Sports Story, the follow-up to Golf Story. This game has been in the works for several years but could be ready to be shown during the presentation. Perhaps we’ll get a release date?

It’s also possible we’ll get an announcement for Chicory: A Colorful Tale for Nintendo Switch (and it’s available NOW!). Beyond that, we’d love to get a release date for Neon White, the first-person platform shooter from Ben Esposito, along with news for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

But most of all, everyone seems to be clamoring for any news about Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has been in the works for nearly four years at this point. It was originally planned to be an expansion for the original game but was so packed with content, it’s now a fully-fledged sequel. Each time an Indie World Showcase is announced, Switch fans begin hoping for a Silksong release date or any sort of development update. Following the announcement of the presentation, Silksong began trending on Twitter, so excitement is still very much alive.