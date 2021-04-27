NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a demanding video game.

Not only does the title itself expect a lot from players, but it’ll take a bit of patience and commitment to get the full experience. Case in point, getting all five endings requires playing through the game multiple times.

On top of that, you’ll need to unlock every single weapon to get endings C through E. Miss one and you’ll have to load back in and hunt around for it. The game doesn’t tell you how to get all 33 weapons, so that can be a frustrating endeavor. If you don’t want to do the guesswork, here’s a guide on how to grab every weapon in the game via the main story, sub-quests, and shops.

Main story weapons

The protagonist (centered here) can wield 33 different weapons in the game. Square Enix

There are certain weapons you can’t miss, as multiple will be rewarded through the regular story. You’ll only have to worry about getting around 27 weapons by other means. On top of that, there are a few weapons that you can pick up during the story in specific locations. For the sake of simplicity, here are all the optional ones that you could accidentally miss.

First half of the game

Nirvana Dagger : Lost Shrine, in a box on the second floor after climbing a ladder

Lost Shrine, in a box on the second floor after climbing a ladder Moonrise : Rewarded after helping a guard outside of Seafront fight shades

Rewarded after helping a guard outside of Seafront fight shades Blade of Treachery : Emil’s Mansion, before the final boss fight.

Emil’s Mansion, before the final boss fight. Faith : Free all the villagers in the Forest of Myth, or briefly purchasable at the Aerie blacksmith in the second half

Second half of the game

Fang of the Twins : Emil’s Mansion, in a crate near the door that requires keycard SA

Emil’s Mansion, in a crate near the door that requires keycard SA Beastlord : Lost Shrine, on the roof

Lost Shrine, on the roof The Devil Queen : Lost Shrine, in a crate by the rear entrance

Lost Shrine, in a crate by the rear entrance Beast Curse : Junk Heap, in the save room before the boss fight

Junk Heap, in the save room before the boss fight Phoenix Sword : Shadowlord’s Castle, near the doves

Shadowlord’s Castle, near the doves Dragoon Lance : Shadowlord’s Castle, in a crate before the spiral staircase

Weapon lore for Beastlord in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Square Enix

There’s one weapon of note here. The Iron Pipe can be obtained through a specific sub-quest, but you’ll also get it for completing Ending B naturally. If you want to save time and skip a quest, you don’t have to worry about that one either. So in total, expect to get seven of the weapons you need by the end of the route towards Ending B.

Item shop weapons

Certain weapons can only be bought at item shops. These can be pretty expensive, but side-quests reward quite a bit of cash are available in the game’s second half. You’ll need to grind out a few missions to get everything, so make sure you’re taking on some extra tasks.

Here’s the full list of weapons available through shops as well as how much they’ll cost.

First half of the game

Lily-Leaf Sword : 2400 gold, village blacksmith

2400 gold, village blacksmith Beastbain : 16800 gold, village blacksmith

16800 gold, village blacksmith Earth Wyrm’s Claw : 8400 gold, Facade blacksmith

Second half of the game

Phoenix Dagger : 31200 gold, Seafront blacksmith

31200 gold, Seafront blacksmith Axe of Beheading : 19200 gold, village blacksmith

19200 gold, village blacksmith Vile Axe : 21600 gold, Seafront blacksmith

21600 gold, Seafront blacksmith Spear of the Usurper : 21600 gold, Seafront blacksmith

21600 gold, Seafront blacksmith Sunrise : 21600 gold, village blacksmith

21600 gold, village blacksmith Captain’s Holy Spear : 32400 gold, Facade blacksmith

32400 gold, Facade blacksmith Phoenix Spear : 32400 gold, Facade blacksmith

Nier attacks some shades in NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Square Enix

Sub-quest weapons

Certain weapons can only be obtained through specific sub-quests or side content. While you’ll need to grind out a few extra quests to get enough gold, you’ll need to make sure you do this handful of missions in the second half of the game.

Labyrinth’s Whisper : Complete “A Bridge in Peril”

Complete “A Bridge in Peril” Labyrinth’s Song : Complete “Disturbing the Sleep of Kings”

Complete “Disturbing the Sleep of Kings” Labyrinth's Shout : Complete “The Damaged Map”

Complete “The Damaged Map” Iron Pipe : Complete “The Magical Stone,” or get Ending B

Complete “The Magical Stone,” or get Ending B Fool’s Embrace, Fool’s Lament, Fool’s Accord : All rewarded through “The World of Recycled Vessels” DLC, accessible via book in your home starting on Route B.

Once you have every single weapon and have gotten Ending B, you’ll be able to get Endings C through E. Make sure you collect them all before going into the Shadowlord’s Castle on your third playthrough.