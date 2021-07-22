Despite the fact that Amazon’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game New World is killing expensive graphics cards, the demo has been thriving since its July 20 launch. The game hit 190,000 concurrent players on Steam in less than 48 hours.

But how long is this preview of the MMO going to last now that Jeff Bezos has landed back on Earth? Here’s everything you need to know about the New World beta and the game’s potential on consoles in the near future and beyond.

When are the New World beta start and end dates?

The New World beta began on July 20, 2021 at roughly 12 p.m. Eastern. The official New World website notes that the beta will conclude on August 2, 2021. It’s unclear precisely when the beta will be shut down, but it might be also at noon Eastern time that day.

When is the full New World release date?

Now you got yourself a stew goin’! Amazon

The full version of New World will be released on August 31, 2021 on PC via Steam. That’s almost an entire month of downtime between the closed beta and launch. There’s a possibility that Amazon could host an open beta sometime during that period, but there’s no word yet.

How do you access the New World beta?

The easiest way to access the beta is to pre-order the game on Amazon or Steam. The $39.99 Standard Edition seemingly does not include beta access. For that, you’d have to spring for the $49.99 Deluxe Edition. If you do, you should receive an access key that can be redeemed on Steam.

A much cheaper option would be to sign up using your Amazon account on the game’s official website for the “opportunity to play New World early.” There’s no guarantee here, however. “Once Closed Beta begins, we will be randomly selecting participants from our list of Tester sign-ups and sending invitations at regular intervals via email while the Closed Beta test is live,” a Q&A notes.

Content creators of any kind can also register with Amazon for access.

What are the New World beta system requirements?

Epic battles await. Amazon

Recommended

Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: SSD

DirectX: Version 12

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Hard Drive Space: 35 GB

Minimum

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 / AMD Opteron 3365 or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 7200 HDD

DirectX: Version 12

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Hard Drive Space: 35 GB

Are there New World PS5 or Xbox Series X ports in the works?

It seems definite that New World will always be PC-only. New World Twitter

Anyone hoping to play New World on a mainstream console is out of luck: The official Twitter account confirmed in March 2021 that the game “will only be available on PC.” That means we likely will never see a console port for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and especially not Nintendo Switch.

On the plus side, anybody who ordered a Steam Deck will be able to play New World on that device once it launches in late 2021.