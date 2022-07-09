Looking for a hell of a good time? Well, then Neon White might be the game for you. The genre-melding indie hit has quickly become one of the most talked-about games of the year. The anime aesthetic and addictive gameplay loop has hooked a lot of people. With such a good reaction to the initial release of the game, fans are hoping for some news about getting their hands on a physical copy of the game as well as ports to Xbox and PlayStation. Here is all the information know about the future of Neon White.

What is Neon White?

Neon White is a speed-running FPS puzzle platformer visual novel, wow that’s a mouthful. The game follows Neon White, one of several assassins plucked from Hell for the task of slaying demons for a chance to win entry into Heaven. The gameplay is split between two main styles. The first is a visual novel story where you interact with the other assassins, you can even give them gifts like in a dating sim to unlock more secrets.

The second is the demon-slaying levels. You slay the beasts as quickly by collecting and using cards. Each card has two uses, the first functions as a traditional weapon like a pistol while the second is a single-use discard that gives you a special power. For example, you could fire a pistol card at a demon or discard the pistol and be boosted into the air vertically, which also acts as a double jump if activated in the air. The levels invite the player to optimize their path through each level, discovering the perfect sequence of using and discarding cards to get your time down as much as possible. Levels are quick and can last only a handful of seconds when done right.

Neon White has become the surprise indie hit of the summer. Here at Inverse, we called it “the perfect confluence of style, gameplay, and character,” and said, “there’s no doubt that Neon White is going to be in Game of the Year discussions.”

What platforms is Neon White currently available on?

Cards have two uses for players to choose from as they optimize their playstyle. Annapurna Interactive

The game was released on June 16, 2022. Currently, the only platforms that publisher Annapurna Interactive has brought Neon White to are PC and Nintendo Switch.

The game is priced at $24.99.

Is there a physical edition of Neon White?

The physical edition of Donut County came with a sticker collection, and they smelled like donuts! iam8bit

Currently, there is no physical edition of Neon White but that could change in the future. The previous game from Neon White developer Ben Esposito, Donut County, did receive a physical edition a year and a half after the game’s initial release. So, it could be coming, but it might not be anytime soon.

The Donut County physical edition was done through iam8it, a company known for helping indie games release lovingly crafted physical editions. Previous releases include Grim Fandango Remastered and Disco Elysium to name a few. Each physical release usually comes with some sort of goodie, which is a pleasant change of pace as opposed to most physical game releases now which don’t have much beyond the game.

Is Neon White coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Game Pass?

The visual novel aspect of the game pulls from dating sims. Annapurna Interactive

As of now, there is no official word on whether or not Neon White will receive a port to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This isn’t to say it couldn't happen, as there has not been any official word on the game being a console exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Many of this year’s indie hits, such as Citizen Sleeper, have seen a release on Xbox Game Pass. The platform continues to make itself a welcoming platform for indie developers and this could make it the perfect home for Neon White if the game does eventually come to other platforms outside of PC and Nintendo Switch.