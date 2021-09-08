NBA 2K22 release time, file size, early access, and Xbox Game Pass status

NBA 2K22 launches on all platforms September 10 , and we want to make sure you’re squared away for the opening tip off. Below, we outline all you need to know about the game’s launch including its release time, Game Pass potential, and possibilities for early access. The full details are listed below.

When is the NBA 2K22 release time?

The industry’s best NBA sim is just a few hours away from launch. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Provided NBA 2K22 follows the same release pattern as its predecessors, NBA 2K22 will be released at 12 a.m. Eastern in the U.S. and at 12 a.m. local time internationally. Technically speaking, that means folks on the West Coast may be able to play NBA 2K22 on the evening of September 9.

The only aberration to this trend is the PC Steam version, which is expected to be live around 1 p.m. Eastern on September 10.

How to play NBA 2K22 early

Given the above-listed release timing it seems feasible that one might be able to play NBA 2K22 a day or so early by downloading the game via a VPN in Australia or New Zealand, as their local time is about 14 hours ahead of the U.S.

This video from Handles outlines the process as it pertains to NBA 2K21 in particular, but the concept should function similarly. That being said, we generally would stick to waiting for your own regional release time to avoid potential pitfalls for a few extra hours of gameplay.

What is the NBA 2K22 file size?

In general, gamers will have to reserve something around 100 GB on most platforms, but here’s a more specific breakdown of the platforms we’ve been able to find thus far:

PS5 — 108.9 GB

Xbox One — 84.39 GB

Xbox Series X|S — 115.56 GB

Nintendo Switch — 45.2 GB

PC — 103 GB

Keep in mind that these should be treated as rough estimates. Many of these are approximations that are subject to change depending on various patches and such.

Is NBA 2K22 coming to Game Pass?

As of now, 2K hasn’t announced any plans to bring NBA 2K22 to Xbox Game Pass for console or PC, but the series has a history of winding up there eventually. After releasing on September 4, 2020, NBA 2K21 came to Game Pass six months later on March 4, 2021 and left the service by August 31. If NBA 2K22 follows the same trend, you may see it on Game Pass as soon as March 10, 2022.

That being said, it’s worth noting that the 2K21 Game Pass implementation wasn’t perfect. The game wasn’t playable on PC, and it only featured the last-gen version of the game even if you owned an Xbox Series X or S. So, if you’re waiting for 2K22 to hit Game Pass, just be aware it may do so with a few limitations.

What are the NBA 2K22 pre-orders?

The City is more expansive and beautiful than ever before. 2K Sports/Visual Concepts

Just like all recent editions of NBA 2K, NBA 2K22 is set to release with a bevy of editions and pre-order bonuses. Here are the packages worth considering and their respective perks.

Standard

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

95-rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Cross-Gen (Offers access to last-gen and current-gen versions of the game within the same console family).

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then three per week for four weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

Four Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

75th-anniversary bundle (also offers cross-gen benefit between same console family).

100,000 VC

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

Four Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

That’s all you need to know about the launch of NBA 2K22.