Get ready for MultiVersus , the Warner Bros. Smash clone. The free-to-play platform fighter impressed closed alpha testers, enough for them to predict it’ll outshine Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl from last year. Now, developer Player First Games welcomes a larger audience to see for themselves. This open beta is packed with basically everything you would want to test in an upcoming game. Here’s everything you need to know about the MultiVersus open beta.

When does the MultiVersus open beta start?

The MultiVersus open beta starts on July 26 at 12 p.m. Eastern. At that point, anyone who owns the supported platforms can look up the game in the store (Steam, PlayStation Store, etc) and download the open beta. There’s also an early access period that starts July 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

There isn’t a planned end date for the open beta. As per the MultiVersus beta FAQ, developers will continue updating the game with new content, including characters, maps, and seasonal content, following the initial testing period. It looks like once you’re in, you’re in.

How do I get early access to the MultiVersus open beta?

There are a few ways to get early access to the open beta, but they are limited. Those who participated in the closed alpha automatically get early access. However, that’s in the past — the closed alpha is over, and there’s no way to sign up at this point. The only other way is to receive an early access Twitch drop from a MultiVersus-approved streamer.

Warner Bros. and Player First Games haven’t announced the streamers participating in early access. However, you’ll be able to find them on Twitch in the MultiVersus category starting July 19. As per the official website, those playing the game during that early access period should have Twitch drops for those looking to jump into the game earlier than the rest.

What platforms does the MultiVersus open beta support?

It’s a rare sight to see an open beta running on every platform for an upcoming game. Thankfully, the Multiversus open beta runs on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In other words, it’s open on every platform that the game plans to support. WB also announced full crossplay between all those platforms, so no one feels left out.

Who are the playable characters in the MultiVersus open beta?

The MultiVersus open beta features 16 characters, including:

Batman (DC Comics) Superman (DC Comics) Wonder Woman (DC Comics) Harley Quinn (DC Comics) Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) Velma (Scooby-Doo) Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) Taz (Looney Tunes) Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry) Jake the Dog (Adventure Time) Finn the Human (Adventure Time) Steven (Steven Universe) Garnet (Steven Universe) Reindog (Original Character) Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

Note: Yes, it’s Tom AND Jerry. They are a duo, like the Ice Climbers from Super Smash Bros.

All the characters from the MultiVersus closed alpha will also be available in the open beta. The Iron Giant, which you can preview in the latest MultiVersus trailer, is the only new character added to the roster from the alpha. He will be available to play for the first time when early access hits on July 19.

What else can I expect in the MultiVersus open beta?

We already covered how the MultiVersus open beta features crossplay, cross-progression, and the 16-character starting roster. However, it has much, much more.

It also includes eight maps, including Finn and Jake’s treehouse and Batman’s Bat Cave. The following game modes will also be available for testing:

2 vs. 2 Team Mode

1 vs. 1 Matches

4-player Free-For-All

1-4 player Local Matches

Co-op vs. A.I. Matches

Custom Online Lobbies

Players will also have access to The Lab (like Smash training mode) and tutorials on how to play the game.

MultiVersus is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.