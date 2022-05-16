Everything you need to know about the MultiVersus alpha and beta

There have been dozens of games that try to follow in the footsteps of Super Smash Bros, but few are as ambitious as Multiversus. The title brings together characters from a wealth of Warner Bros. franchises, from Game of Thrones to Scooby-Doo. Multiversus takes a bit of a different approach, however, with 2vs2 matches that heavily focus on co-op teamwork, although there are other modes available as well. Fans will be able to get their hands on the game before long with an open beta, so here’s everything you need to know.

When Is the Multiversus closed alpha and open beta?

The Multiversus open beta is scheduled to happen sometime in July 2022, although WB hasn’t announced an exact date. Before then the game will have a closed alpha taking place from May 19 at 9 AM PDT until May 27 at 5 PM PDT. The closed alpha is an invite-only event, but you can sign up to be considered on the official Multiversus website.

All you need to do is create a free WB Games account and then follow the prompts. Keep in mind that signing up doesn’t guarantee an invite to the alpha. We’ll update this article once dates have been announced for the open beta.

What Platforms is Multiversus coming to?

Warner Bros Games

Multiversus is currently in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The alpha is planned for all systems, and it’s likely the beta in July will be the same way. If you’re accepted into the closed alpha you’ll get three invites to bring friends into the test as well. Of course, once the beta launches it’ll be open to everyone.

What characters will be in the Multiversus alpha and beta?

The closed alpha will let players test out the co-op-focused 2-vs-2 mode, as well as the four-player free for all. The alpha will feature 15 different characters, all of which have their own unique movesets and fall into a different character class. For example, Superman is a tank which means he focuses on soaking up damage and using heavy attacks. Meanwhile, Tom & Jerry fall into the mage class, which means they use a variety of tools and ranged attacks. Below is the full list of characters for the alpha.

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) - Bruiser

Bruiser Batman (DC) - Bruiser

Bruiser Superman (DC) - Tank

Tank Wonder Woman (DC) - Tank

Tank Harley Quinn(DC) - Assassin

Assassin Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) - Assassin

Assassin Steven Universe - Support

Support Garnet (Steven Universe) - Bruiser

Bruiser Tom & Jerry - Mage

Mage Finn (Adventure Time) - Assassin

Assassin Jake the Dog (Adventure Time) - Bruiser

Bruiser Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) - Mage

- Mage Taz (Looney Tunes) - Bruiser

Bruiser The Iron Giant - Tank

Tank Reindog (Original Character) - Support

We don’t know which characters will appear in the open beta, but it’s likely to be the same list as above, but with some new announcements as well. Again, we’ll update this article once an official list has been announced for the beta.