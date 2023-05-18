Every Mortal Kombat 1 Preorder Detail You Need to Kollect the Best Version

Mortal Kombat 1 is about to press restart on a 30-year-old series with a facelift worthy of a AAA game in 2023. In the reboot, Fire God Liu Kang, the divine version of the franchise’s central characters, resets the world in hopes of a peaceful outcome that wasn’t possible in past games. It isn’t what we expected out of a Mortal Kombat 12 (like a continuation of Mortal Kombat 11), but a rebooted version of the series altogether. However, you can still count on it to have the bloody action that Mortal Kombat is known for. And if you’re looking to score on some preorder bonuses, then here’s a closer look at all of your options. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Mortal Kombat 1.

When Is Mortal Kombat 1 Available to Pre-Order?

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (on Steam and Epic Games Store) on September 19, 2023. There hasn’t been a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One port announced, so it looks like the first game in the series to be a next-gen console exclusive.

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders go live starting on May 19.

What Are the Mortal Kombat 1 Preorder Prices?

Mortal Kombat 1 has three editions that cost different prices according to their contents:

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition for $69.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $109.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition for $249.99

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition and Kollector’s Edition offer exclusive items that you can’t get with the Standard version. As its name suggests, the Standard Edition only includes the base game plus any pre-order bonuses the consumer might have. Here’s what comes with each edition.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition

The Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition costs $109.99 for both its physical and digital editions on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

In addition to what’s included in the Standard Edition, the Premium Edition includes:

A Kombat Pack, featuring a Johnny Cage character skin, the Jean-Claude Van Damme playable character, early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch).

Early access to the game beginning September 14

1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition is a physical-only edition that will be sold at select retailers for $249.99. It’s only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition to everything from the Premium Edition, the Kollector’s Edition includes:

A 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE

A Liu Kang-inspired in-game character skin

Three exclusive art prints and a steel case

Early access to the game and Mortal Kombat 1 beta

1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total)

Mortal Kombat 1 Preorder Bonuses

Yes, all Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will immediately unlock Shang Tsung as a playable character. Anyone who pre-orders Mortal Kombat 1 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also have access to the beta. The Mortal Kombat 1 beta will be available for these lucky souls sometime in August 2023.