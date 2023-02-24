The bloodiest fighting game franchise of all-time finally has a new game in the works. Mortal Kombat 12, which hadn’t been mentioned before in any State of Plays or similar showcases, popped up in the Warner Bros. 2022 Q4 Earnings Call. The company spokesperson casually mentioned it when talking about games that would be releasing this year, including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It was due for another game since Mortal Kombat 11, but it was still a surprise to quietly hear it during an earnings call rather than revealed through a glorious gameplay trailer.

Here’s everything we know about Mortal Kombat 12, which might be coming sooner than you think.

Is there a release date for Mortal Kombat 12?

Mortal Kombat 12 doesn’t have a release date. However, the Warner Bros. spokesperson said it would launch in 2023, along with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. You can watch clips of the earnings call livestream, where the rep confirms the information, on Twitter. (If you want to listen to the entire earnings call yourself, you have to make an account for the event website.)

Mortal Kombat was due for another installment based on its four-year update trend. Mortal Kombat 11, the previous installment, launched right before the pandemic in 2019. Mortal Kombat X launched four years before that, too. We just didn’t expect it to be on the same year as Street Fighter 6, one of its most significant competitors. Heck, even Tekken 8 might not be too far behind.

Is there a trailer for Mortal Kombat 12?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Mortal Kombat 12 yet. The only mention of it popped up in the Warner Bros. Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Mortal Kombat 12 doesn’t even have any official art yet.

What platforms will Mortal Kombat 12 support?

Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed platforms for Mortal Kombat 12. However, we can take an educated guess based on the series’ history.

It’s hard to believe that Mortal Kombat 12 wouldn’t be on PlayStation, considering how ingrained the console is with the fighting game community. The most recent Mortal Kombat games have been available for PC and Xbox consoles, too. If Mortal Kombat 12 follows in its predecessors’ footsteps, then it will likely be available for at least those three platforms.

What characters will be in Mortal Kombat 12?

Mortal Kombat 11 ended up with 37 characters, 12 of which you could only get through paid DLC. Some of them were characters from other franchises like RoboCop and the Joker. Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. hasn’t revealed any characters from Mortal Kombat 12 yet. It’s likely that it will include signature characters that appear in most of the games like Scorpion, Sub Zero, and Raiden, though.

What other features will be in Mortal Kombat 12?

The earnings call didn’t showcase or explain any of the new features or revisions coming in Mortal Kombat 12. We’ll have to wait until Warner Bros. next big announcement, possibly at E3.