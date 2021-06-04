Firaxis’ Marvel Comics strategy game is real!

Ahead of E3 2021, many leaks emerged, including one about a potential upcoming Marvel XCOM game from Firaxis Games. According to a June 2021 Reddit post and tweet from journalist Jason Schreier, the game was real. While it wasn’t shown at E3 2021, the strategy game was revealed during Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live.

It’s not just a generic Avengers strategy game, though. Marvel’s Midnight Suns taps into the darker side of the Marvel universe, featuring characters like Ghost Rider and Blade. If you’re interested in this supernatural superhero strategy game, here is everything we know so far about Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

When is the Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date?

When the game was announced, 2K also confirmed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022. 2K did not share a specific date just yet, but we’ll hopefully learn more soon.

Is there a Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer?

Yes, there is! The game was revealed with an awesome cinematic trailer that features a cover of Enter Sandman and introduces us to the main heroes and villains of the adventure. Check it out below:

What are the Marvel’s Midnight Suns platforms?

You can expect Marvel’s Midnight Suns to be available on every major gaming platform. 2K says it will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and even Nintendo Switch. Strategy games like this tend to play best on PC, but it’s good that players have the option to try it on any platform.

What does Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay look like?

The gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set to take place on September 1, 2021. While we haven’t seen the game in action yet, it’s been described as a tactics RPG. Creative Director Jake Solomon was hesitant to directly compare it to XCOM in an interview with Polygon.

“There are zero mechanics shared between XCOM and the Midnight Suns,” he said. “You’re doing these very large moves, these epic moves, and so the mechanics are just completely different, which results in you still scratching the same itch because it is turn-based tactics combat where you’re controlling the team. But the fantasy is very different. And that means the mechanics are 100% different.”

Another major difference is that the game doesn’t feature permadeath for its characters because Solomon thinks the power fantasy is weighted towards the heroes in this game. Outside of tactics combat, players will also be able to explore The Abbey, the game’s central hub, from a third-person perspective and interact with all of the heroes.

What's the Marvel’s Midnight Suns story?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will tell a supernatural story that ties all ends of the Marvel Universe together. The press release revealing the game includes an official description:

Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her.

While we’ve received tons of Marvel video games over the years, few have ever tapped into the darker, supernatural side of the superhero universe. It’s a corner that even the MCU hasn’t really touched yet. The story is inspired by “The Rise of the Midnight Sons” event from the 1990s, where superheroes like Blade, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange team up to defeat Lilith.

“That is my favorite comic book event from when I was reading comic books as a kid,” Creative Director Jake Solomon told IGN in an interview. “From the very beginning, when we started working with Marvel, we knew that was the story we wanted to tell. We wanted to go to a corner of the Marvel Universe where we felt nobody else was at that moment, and it gave us our little space that we could tell our own story.”

The Hunter is an original character created for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. 2K

Who are Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ characters?

So far, 10 heroes have been confirmed for Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

Iron Man Captain America Doctor Strange Ghost Rider Blade Magik Captain Marvel Nico Minoru Wolverine The Hunter

Those first 9 characters are all recognizable heroes from The Avengers, The Runaways, and X-Men, but The Hunter is a brand new character that players can customize. As The Hunter, players can develop friendships with the heroes for bonuses in battle and can customize their powers.

From the premise, we also know what the 3 main villainous forces of the game will be:

Lilith Chthon HYDRA

More characters will be revealed as we get closer to the game’s release, overall 3 more heroes and an unknown number of villains still need to be revealed.

Can I romance the other superheroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Sadly, you won’t be able to romance your favorite heroes. “I totally, totally get why you’re asking that,” Solomon said to IGN when asked about this during an interview. “I think that in your mind, you can be whatever you want to be. But we’re just saying that you’re very, very, very, close friends.”

Who is the Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer?

Marvel Games is working with Firaxis Games and 2K to release Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Firaxis Games’ last game was XCOM: Chimera Squad in 2020. However, the last AAA releases were XCOM 2 and Civilization VI in 2016, so the team has had some time to work on Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Hopefully, this means the game won’t be delayed.

Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns connected to Marvel’s Avengers?

Since Firaxis and 2K are working on Marvel’s Midnight Suns 2K, it’s not connected to Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers at all, nor is it related to Eidos’ Guardians of the Galaxy and Insomniac’s Spider-Man games.

Unlike Disney’s approach with the MCU, Marvel Games is not concerned with making everything it makes connected. If you’ve never played another modern Marvel video game, don’t worry about missing out if this is your first.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022.