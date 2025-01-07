Marvel Rivals is all about teamwork, much like any hero shooter. But that’s especially true in this game, not just because of how uniquely each character plays, but because of the incredibly useful team-up attacks you can get with the right team compositions, complete with the right strategists. From riding around on Groot’s back to harnessing Thor’s lightning in Captain America’s shield, there are currently 15 different team-up abilities in Marvel Rivals, and knowing how to use the right one can sway the game in your favor. With that, here are the five best team-up abilities currently in Marvel Rivals — although any can be useful with the right players.

5. Ammo Overload: Rocket Racoon, Punisher, Winter Soldier

With this ability, you can blast away to your heart’s content. NetEase

Marvel Rivals has a few firearm-toting heroes, and if you get them together boy can you cause some chaos. Rocket is already one of the most agile healers in the game, but if you add this ability, he becomes one of the most incredible supporters. With Ammo Overload Rocket can lay down an ammo tower anywhere, and while Punisher and Winter Soldier are in range they never have to reload — they can literally keep shooting without stopping until the tower expires. It’s a tremendously useful ability that can really turn the tides and take enemies by surprise if used right.

The catch is that everything falls on the Rocket player’s shoulders. They need to know where and when to use it, and if you place the tower in the wrong spot, away from where the two teams are clashing, it might not be all that useful. It’s also best to have a team with both Punisher and Winter Soldier if you’re trying to use this team-up, to maximize its destruction.

4. Gamma Charge: Hulk, Doctor Strange, Iron Man

Gamma Charge is definitely more useful for Iron Man, but using all three heroes is best. NetEase

Gamma Charge gives both Iron Man and Doctor Strange huge buffs to one of their abilities, granting extra damage that can devastate the enemy team. The caveat here is that the team-up is clearly more beneficial for Iron Man, as his Overcharge ability turns into a giant green beam that drops health bars in seconds. Doctor Strange, on the other hand, gets a passive buff to his Maelstrom of Madness ability. Of course, you’ll still need to charge the ability up like normal, which is why it’s not quite as useful as Iron Man’s buff.

Still, having a team made up of these three characters with a couple of good healers can be extremely dangerous, but if you’re only going to pick two, go with Hulk and Iron Man.

3. Ragnarok Rebirth: Hela, Thor, Loki

If you’re an expert at playing Hela, you can give your team a huge advantage. NetEase

Ragnarok Rebirth is another ability that, again, relies entirely on the skills of one player. But if your team has a good Hela, boy are you in luck. This ability lets Hela revive both Loki and Thor whenever she takes out an enemy. But that’s not all, as if the two characters are still alive she’ll instead grant both 100 bonus health.

This one is a bit tricky to use, however, as in order to revive Thor and Loki, Hela needs to get that elimination exactly when the other two are waiting to respawn, then they’ll respawn instantly. Still, it can be incredibly useful even if you’re not trying to use it, and the bonus health means there’s a constant benefit.

2. Chilling Charisma: Luna Snow, Jeff the Land Shark, Namor

Chilling Charisma gives your team an icy edge. NetEase

Chilling Charisma might be a bit of a controversial pick, but it’s actually superbly useful in the right hands. With this team-up Luna Snow gives both Namor and Jeff unique abilities that slow enemies. Namor gets an extra octopus turret that fires icicles, and Jeff’s basic attacks turn into icicles that explode and leave slowing ice circles on the ground.

Both of these abilities can be extremely annoying for the other team. Jeff ice puddles are hard to keep track of in the thick of battle, and you can use them at vital chokepoints to really keep the enemy team down. But Namor’s is even more useful, and it cannot be overstated how game-changing getting a third turret can be for a good Namor player. Having three turrets to position is an incredible boon, not to mention one that slows enemies.

1. Guardian Revival: Adam Warlock, Star-Lord, Mantis

The Guardians are a force to be reckoned with when combined. NetEase

Guardian Revival is a bit like Ragnarok Rebirth, but it gets the top spot because it’s drastically easier to use, letting each player control it themselves. With this team-up, Adam Warlock grants the other two Guardians his revival abilities, letting them instantly turn into a ghost upon getting eliminated. Just like with Adam Warlock, you can move this ghost around until you find a good spot to cocoon and revive. This means that your team could potentially have three characters that can instantly revive — that’s huge.

The big catch, of course, is that the revival ability is on cooldown, and once you use it you’ll need to wait 120 seconds until its recharged. But the sheer usefulness of having an instant revive, and how much control you have over it, easily makes this the best team-up in the game.

Marvel Rivals is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.