Marvel Rivals Roster: All 33 Characters Playable at Launch

Marvel Rivals is set to take the world by storm when it releases — a free-to-play hero shooter that, by all indications, can rival the likes of Overwatch and Apex Legends. Earlier this year the game’s open beta drew a ton of attention, and positive praise, so the expectations are high. Of course, like with any Marvel game, one of the major questions is what heroes will the game feature? Will your favorite make the cut?

With that in mind, here are all 33 playable characters that will be featured in Marvel Rivals at launch. As a reminder, developer NetEase has said the entire starting roster will be playable for free, so you shouldn’t need to dish out anything for these characters, at least. Of course, that may change with characters released in the future.

Strategist Characters in Marvel Rivals

Strategists, like Loki, are typically a bit more complex to play, because of their support abilities. NetEase

Strategists are the healers of Marvel Rivals, and this bunch featured the most eclectic grouping of characters because of that. If you’re looking to play anyone from this list, you should be expecting to play the support role, and not to charge in by yourself. At the moment, the strategist role also has the fewest characters in the game.

Loki Jeff the Landshark Rocket Racoon Mantis Luna Snow Adam Warlock

Duelist Characters in Marvel Rivals

The Duelist category has some of the more off-the-wall additions to Marvel Rivals. NetEase

Duelists are your damage dealers in Marvel Rivals, the bread-and-butter of the team. These characters are who you’ll see the most of, and because of that, it makes sense the role has far more characters than the others.

Black Widow Squirrel Girl Iron Fist Winter Soldier Spider-Man Psylocke Iron Man Hawkeye Hela The Punisher Star-Lord Scarlet Witch Black Panther Magik Storm Moon Knight Namor

Vanguard Characters in Marvel Rivals

Vanguards, like Venom, are a good choice for beginners because they feel a bit less punishing if you make a mistake. NetEase

Vanguards are your big and brawny tanks in Marvel Rivals. Most of these characters focus on soaking up damage or protecting teammates, even through there are a few damage-dealing twists, like Hulk. Just expect to be leading the charge if you play a Vanguard.

Groot Doctor Strange Captain America Thor Magneto Peni Parker Venom Hulk

Characters With Unconfirmed Roles

The iconic Wolverine is one of the last characters to join the roster. NetEase

There are currently two announced characters that we don’t know the roles for, those being Cloak & Dagger and the iconic Wolverine. If we had to guess, they’re probably a Strategist and Duelist respectively, but we’ll update this guide once we know for sure.

Marvel Rivals launches on December 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.