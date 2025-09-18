Every new announcement leading up to the release of Tribute Games’ Marvel Cosmic Invasion somehow makes me even more excited to play more of what I predict will be the year’s most delightful superhero game. This week is no exception, as we now know that two of Marvel’s most charismatic characters will be joining the fray when the game releases sometime later this year.

Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider are the latest superheroes announced for the throwback beat-em-up. The game’s newest trailer shows the two in action, beating up goons from the supervillain organization AIM and villainous Annihilus forces alike, performing some cool air juggles and super attacks alongside their iconic colleagues.

Black Panther, the stalwart leader of Wakanda, occasional Avenger, and one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest minds, was an easy shoo-in for this gorgeous 2D action game. His expert combat prowess, super speed, durability, and overall popularity make him the perfect fit for this title. Cosmic Ghost Rider, on the other hand, is a welcome surprise.

This version of Ghost Rider isn’t the motorcycle-riding Johnny Blaze or hot-rod wheelman Robbie Reyes. Cosmic Ghost Rider is none other than The Punisher, Frank Castle. In this incarnation, Castle trades in his skull T-shirt for a chance to bare his own after signing a pact to avenge Earth’s devastation at the hands of Thanos. In this demonic form, he has all of the signature Ghost Rider weapons like indestructible chains and a supernatural Hell cycle, as well as a few of his own (it’s still The Punisher after all).

Actor Brian Bloom (B.J. Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein: The New Order, Varric in Dragon Age: The Veilguard) will play Cosmic Ghost Rider, while James Mathis III will reprise his role as Black Panther from Marvel Rivals and the Avengers Assemble animated series.

With Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider in, Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s roster is up to 13 heroes. Tribute Games has already confirmed that there will be 15 characters total at launch. With just two characters left to be announced, it’s surprising that Marvel mainstays like Iron Man and Thor haven’t made an appearance. However, I would fully embrace if they want to get weird with the final picks the way they did with a deep cut like Cosmic Ghost Rider. Considering the developer’s expertise with fan-pleasing beat-em-ups, I trust their judgment on this one.

Black Panther’s offense looks to be a mix of mid and close range attacks. Tribute Games

After playing a preview of Marvel Cosmic Invasion earlier this year, I was convinced that this would be the must-play superhero game of the year. Between its nostalgic mix of stunning 2D sprite work, excellent music, and impossible-to-put-down arcade gameplay, Cosmic Invasion provides the hero fix 2025 has sorely been lacking.

It’s a no-frills, unapologetic fantasy fulfillment to play as these heroes and wield their powers with little to no friction. At the same time, the game’s combo system was just deep enough to warrant multiple playthroughs of the demo I had access to. Particularly on handhelds like the Switch 2 and Steam Deck, Cosmic Invasion will be the perfect turn-your-brain-off game at the end of a long day.

Tribute Games hasn’t announced a release date for Marvel Cosmic Invasion yet, but it is still targeting a 2025 release. I hope they hit their goal, because the sooner I can get my hands on this instant classic, the better.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion launches in 2025.