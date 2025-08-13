The Nintendo Switch will go down as one of the greatest consoles ever made for RPG fans, whether you’re talking about first-party or third-party games. The handheld system has an absolute smorgasbord of every kind of RPG taste you could ever want, and even a few months in, it’s becoming clear the Switch 2 will be the same way. That’s partially because your entire Switch library carries over, but also because the new system has a substantial offering of new RPGs right off the bat. If you’re looking for a lengthy role-playing experience to take on the go, here are ten choices that you can’t go wrong with.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Bravely Default is filled with classic turn-based goodness. Square Enix

Bravely Default is the epitome of a “classic RPG,” and basically a Final Fantasy game in everything but name. You follow four heroes of light as they save the world from dark forces, utilizing a fantastically in-depth job system to make each character unique. Even though Bravely Default’s story setup sounds generic, it’s actually entirely about subverting the classic Final Fantasy formula — introducing some major twists later on that shake things up in some deliciously fun ways.

But Bravely Default also has one of the best turn-based battle systems you’ll find in any game, letting you build up and expend multiple turns at once with its Brave and Default system — which served as the basis for Octopath’s battle system too. This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive remaster updates the game’s gorgeous visuals into HD, while adding in a host of brand-new minigames, a refined user interface, and retooled online features. If you have a Switch 2, Bravely Default should simply be in your library.

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Raidou Remastered makes a PS2 gem look and play better than ever. Sega

Sticking to the theme of remasters, Raidou Remastered brings back one of the most overlooked cult classics of the PlayStation 2 in fantastic style. Unlike most of the Shin Megami Tensei series, Raidou is an action-RPG in the vein of the Tales series — letting you build a team of demons while exploring a rich historical setting.

The game takes place in the Taisho Era of Japan (roughly 1931), where the country underwent drastic technological and political change. Amidst this backdrop, you play as Radiout Kuzunoha XIV, a descendant of an ancient devil summoner clan who takes a job as a detective to protect the capital of Tokyo. Raidou’s twisty story makes fantastic use of its historical setting, creating something entirely distinct from the rest of the SMT franchise — especially when you factor in its action-focused monster-collecting system. The remaster also has a native Switch 2 version that runs like a dream, in both docked and handheld mode.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk is a surprisingly great experience on the go, and even better docked. CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3’s Nintendo Switch port was good, but Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 port feels like downright black magic. It’s genuinely astounding that CD Projekt Red has gotten its ambitious open world RPG to look and run this good on Nintendo’s handheld system — with crisp visuals and a steady 30 frame-rate.

Despite its launch woes, Cyberpunk 2077 has turned into a truly remarkable game, especially with the addition of the Phantom Liberty expansion. The grungy streets of Night City hold some of the most compelling storytelling you’ll find in video games, from unassuming quests that turn into grand conspiracies against society, to a talking firearm with a surprisingly complex past. The real joy of Cyberpunk lies in unraveling the stories of the people who live in its world, and how their lives intersect. But with copious amounts of updates, the game has also turned into a fantastic sci-fi shooter that packs in dynamic hacking mechanics, a wealth of weapons, and some great role-playing body augmentation systems. It’s simply one of the best games of the decade, and the Switch 2 version compromises almost nothing.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scarlet and Violet practically feel like different games on Switch 2. Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were much derided upon their release, and for good reason. The games had abysmal performance issues, so much so that it directly impacted the experience. And while a lot of the new designs are great, Scarlet and Violet aren’t exactly the most innovative entries. Still, there’s undeniably a lot of joy to be found in simply existing in the world of Pokémon, going out on an adventure, and capturing hundreds of the adorable little creatures.

What’s even better is that Scarlet and Violet received a hefty upgrade patch with the launch of the Switch 2, virtually fixing the game’s technical issues. Both now run at 1080p with a stable 60fps and a handful of texture and quality improvements. While some of the core issues are still there, the Switch 2 upgrades allow Scarlet and Violet to tap into more of their true potential — a living, breathing Pokémon world.

Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath 2 is one of the most visually stunning games you’ll ever play. Square Enix

Octopath Traveler kicked off the craze of HD-2D, but its sequel is the better game in nearly every way — and one of the defining RPGs of the decade. In Octopath Traveler 2, you once again follow the stories of eight different heroes across the fantasy world of Solistia. These stories have a wide array of themes and styles, from the southern-boy merchant Partitio striking gold in the frontier town of Orerush, to an amnesiac apothecary named Castti recovering her memory by retracing her steps as a healer. Octopath 2 also does a much better job of weaving its eight stories together, giving characters interactions and an overarching narrative.

Layer on top of all this a fantastic turn-based battle system, an unforgettable soundtrack, and a jaw-droppingly gorgeous world, and you’ve got yourself one stellar RPG.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Three Houses fuses tactical depth with social simulation for something truly unique. Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Three Houses only gets a slight improvement on Switch 2, but it still sits high among the best of Nintendo’s RPG offerings. Three Houses masterfully innovates on the strategic formula of Fire Emblem, integrating it with a Persona-esque school management system that has you bonding with students. It’s almost like the inverse of Persona, and it’s brilliant.

Three Houses casts you as a stoic young hero named Byleth, given a surprise teaching position at Garreg Mach Monastery — attended by students from the most powerful and influential houses in the three neighboring countries. This entry puts a major emphasis on choices, with four branching narratives depending on who you ally with. But it also nails the tried-and-true tactical battles of Fire Emblem, outfitting it with new elements like equippable armies and a more extensive class system. Three Houses might take up 200 hours of your life, but you won’t regret it.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition also includes a brand-new epilogue story. Nintendo

None of the Xenoblade games have gotten official enhancement patches on Switch 2, but the remake of the first Xenoblade does look and play better than ever, just by being on the hardware. Xenoblade Chronicles is, quite simply, one of the best RPGs ever made, taking place in a grand fantasy world where everyone lives on two colossal titans, frozen in eternal combat. You play as Shulk, a young man who discovers an ancient weapon called the Monado, and through it gains the power to see the future.

Xenoblade was one of the first games to combine a single-player story experience with MMO-styled mechanics in combat and exploration, and what resulted was a riveting world that’s a joy to explore. This is also one of the densest, most powerfully told stories in the RPG genre, asking questions about the nature of life and existence. Few games can rival the emotional highs of Xenoblade.

Grandia HD Collection

Both Grandia games can feel a little dated, but are undeniable classics. Gungho

The Grandia HD Collection doesn’t get any boosts from Switch 2, but if you’re looking for the perfect package of 90s RPGs, this is it. Even after all these decades, the first two Grandia games really stand out for their innovative turn-based combat systems and light, fluffy stories.

Combat in Grandia is turn-based but heavily encourages players to swap weapons often to learn new skills. Battles also emphasize placement and positioning, giving a tactical edge to everything. But even stronger than that is the game’s colorful aesthetic and cheeky storytelling. In the first game, you play as a young boy named Justin, an aspiring adventurer who finds a magic stone. In the second, you follow a mercenary named Ryudo, tasked with protecting a songstress named Elena.

The stories of both games sport similar themes, but they're largely disconnected. But most importantly, these are perfectly-paced RPGs that don’t overstay their welcome, running roughly 20-30 hours apiece.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 is still one of the most stylish games out there. Sega

Persona 5 was the game that rocketed the franchise to mainstream success, and it remains one of the most important RPGs ever made. It’s the perfect fusion of daily life, social simulation, tough turn-based battles, and dungeon exploration. And on top of that, it’s a strong contender for the most stylish and aesthetically pleasing game ever made.

Persona 5’s teenage story of rebellion and justice is something that anyone and everyone can relate to, and its memorable cast of characters consistently drives home that message. The Royal version of the game only makes everything even better with combat enhancements, new characters, and a massive new story section that’s honestly the best part of the game. While Persona 5 Royal doesn’t have an official Switch 2 patch, it does get a slight performance and frame rate boost.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Tales of Vesperia features one of the best ensemble casts in the franchise, and one of its best battle systems. Bandai Namco

Tales is one of the longest-running RPG franchises out there, and Tales of Vesperia sits handily at the top of the pack. This sweeping action-RPG takes you on wild adventures filled with intrigue, emotion, and real connection between its lovable ensemble cast. The game’s protagonist, Yuri Lowell, is easily one of the most compelling protagonists in all of video games — a man willing to do whatever’s necessary to see “justice” delivered.

Vesperia is also emblematic of the franchise’s strong action combat system, with a wealth of interweaving mechanics and each character feeling drastically different to play. Most surprising, however, is that the game has seen a pretty massive upgrade just by being playable on Switch 2. As RPGSite notes, playing on Switch 2 bumps the frame rate up to a nearly constant 60 and even improves the load times. Taking one of the best RPGs out there on the go, and it being better than ever, is too good a chance to pass up.