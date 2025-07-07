Nintendo Already Has The Answer To The Switch 2's Biggest Flaw

The biggest controversy surrounding the Switch 2 launch was its price point. While some of Nintendo’s pricing decisions were prompted by tariff uncertainty, cash-strapped customers were left feeling the sting. No demographic is more affected by the Switch 2’s price than kids hoping their parents will buy them one, and according to Nintendo leadership, the company is keeping an eye on whether this will be a long-term issue.

During a shareholder Q&A this week, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed concerns from investors following the Switch 2’s otherwise successful launch. When asked about how the high price point may affect kids accustomed to asking for the latest Nintendo console, Furukawa expressed confidence in its value.

“We believe the pricing of Nintendo Switch 2 is appropriate for the gaming experience it offers, and what is most important is to provide entertaining experiences that demonstrate the value to consumers,” Furukawa said.

The Switch 2 is an extraordinary piece of tech, but its subtleties may be lost on some consumers stunned by the price tag. Nintendo

At $450, the Switch 2 is Nintendo’s most expensive console yet. The original Switch was $300 when it launched in 2017, while the most expensive console prior to the Switch 2 was the Wii U, which flopped. The Wii U’s exorbitant price point could at least be justified by its risky but technologically impressive tablet controller, but the Switch 2’s premium price for a straightforward upgrade breaks the company’s tradition of being the cheapest console on the market, as both the PS5 and the Xbox Series have more affordable models of their latest hardware available.

This break from tradition is especially strange given that the Switch 2 doesn’t significantly iterate on its successor. Underneath the hood, the Switch 2 is a much-needed upgrade that allows it to run more technically intensive games. On the surface, however, it’s essentially the same console with a few more bells and whistles. While enthusiasts with disposable income have jumped at it, the higher price point may prove tough to justify for families trying to get all the bills paid.

Furukawa signalled that Nintendo is aware of this challenge, saying the company is working to create “various opportunities outside of our gaming systems for young children to engage with Nintendo characters and game worlds.” This includes the opening of Super Nintendo World and even weird one-offs like the Alarmo, but with the ultimate goal of getting those who love their properties to buy a console, Furukawa said the company is “closely monitoring to what degree the price of the system might become a barrier.”

Super Nintendo World is one of many ways Nintendo has expanded beyond its core business. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nintendo’s family-friendly approach to gaming has long given the company its edge, as it’s reliably provided gaming families a fun experience for all ages, and usually at a cheaper price. This universal appeal was one of the keys to the original Switch’s success, so what’s Nintendo’s plan B if the Switch 2’s price becomes an insurmountable problem? Luckily, the company provided a clear solution to this exact conundrum back in 2019 with the Switch Lite.

While Nintendo was careful not to market the Switch’s diminutive, handheld-only version as a kids' product, it was clearly designed with that crucial demographic in mind. Not only does it feature flashy colors and fewer moving parts, which make it less susceptible to damage, but it sells for $100 less than the original.

The Switch Lite is a considerably cheaper console for younger Nintendo fans. Nintendo

A Switch 2 Lite that axes some of the original’s more superfluous features, like mouse functionality and magnetic Joy-Cons, would be a no-brainer way to get younger gamers and frugal families to reconsider an upgrade. I could even see Nintendo outright replacing the original Switch hardware with a Switch 2 Lite if sold at the comparable sweet spot of $300 to $350.

In a world where traditional console gaming as a hobby is losing steam with younger players, in part due to its cost, Nintendo has already created the blueprint for overcoming some of these issues. If the Switch 2 does face challenges appealing to the most consistent part of its fanbase, it seems very likely that it will dust that blueprint off.