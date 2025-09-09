Indiana Jones Devs Are Ready To Return To Their Fascist Slaying Roots

Machine Games, the Sweden-based developers who delivered one of the best games last year, are ready to return to the series that put them on the map. And while that’s a bummer for folks who hoped an Indiana Jones sequel would be in order shortly after the recent expansion, it also bodes well for the next title in gaming’s premiere franchise about slaying Nazis in satisfying fashion.

In the latest documentary from No Clip, Machine Games Studio Head Jerk Gustafsson said that the team has always envisioned a third and final chapter for the modern Wolfenstein series, and that it's ready to spin that tale sooner than later.

“We have always seen this as a trilogy,” Gustafsson said. “That journey for [series protagonist] BJ [Blazkowicz], even during those first weeks at id when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for at least that character, what would happen in the second one, and what would happen in the third one. That’s important to say, because — at least I hope — we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell."

It’s been eight years since the last mainline Wolfenstein game. The New Colossus was the second game in the series, one that was well received by fans and critics for its story and bloody, throwback gameplay. While a spinoff expansion called Youngblood, starring BJ’s daughters, was released in 2019, it was an RPG-flavored departure from the run-and-gun style of the main game that proved to be divisive for fans.

While a sequel seemed like a no-brainer for Machine Games, it instead shifted gears towards an Indiana Jones And The Great Circle. This marriage proved to be a match made in heaven. As it turns out, the masters of virtual Nazi slaying knew a thing or two about bringing cinema’s greatest archeologist and Nazi-puncher to modern consoles and PC.

After playing The Great Circle, I’ve hoped that Machine Games would get right to work on a sequel game starring Dr. Jones in an entirely new adventure. After all, if Indiana can’t live on in film sequels due to Harrison Ford’s age, Hollywood might as well lend the character a second life in video games.

Machine Games has already proven it knows the unique cinematic language of Spielberg’s influential movies. Their pedigree also shows a clear grasp on how to make immersive adventure games that suck players in. But I’m not completely bummed that Machine Games wanted to work on Wolfenstein more than anything.

2024’s Indiana Jones And The Great Circle marked a significant step up for Machine Games. Machine Games

While they weren’t my favorite shooters, the idea of Machine Games carrying forward what they’ve learned about pacing, cinematic setpieces, and puzzle design making The Great Circle makes me very excited about a Wolfenstein 3. The Indiana Jones game marked a significant step up for Machine Games, and them taking all that experience to better their own series is the best-case scenario for AAA gaming (something we see less and less of these days, thanks to incessant layoffs and studio closures).

Especially coming off Youngblood, which tried to incorporate elements from other popular shooters like Destiny to so-so results, I’d be willing to bet that Machine Games has a clearer idea of what makes their Wolfenstein games, and the entire Wolfenstein series, so great after four decades. A focused, cinematic, and over-the-top Wolfenstein game could be exactly what the doctor ordered, and a perfect way to cement the studio as one of gaming’s top creators.

As much as I want a new Indiana Jones adventure, his last game was good enough to make me excited for whatever Machine Games has in store for players next.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circleis available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It releases on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026.