Everything we know about the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been around since 2014 and isn’t going away any time soon. During the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, which features dozens of additional courses that will roll out over the next year or so. There’s a lot to unpack with this upcoming DLC, including its release schedule, which tracks it will feature, the cost, and how it ties to Nintendo Switch Online. Here’s what you need to know.

When does the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC come out?

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Booster Course Pass will begin rolling out on March 18, 2022, and will feature a total of six content drops leading into 2023, with eight courses per wave. Nintendo hasn’t announced the release dates for the subsequent waves, but we should expect 2022 to be sprinkled with plenty of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe content.

What are the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks?

The Booster Course Pass DLC will roll out in waves. Nintendo

The Booster Course Pass DLC will be comprised of 48 tracks from the entire history of the series. Though the full lineup hasn’t been confirmed by Nintendo, we do know of eight tracks so far that will be part of the first wave.

Wave 1

Paris Promenade : Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour Toad Circuit : Mario Kart 7

Mario Kart 7 Choco Mountain : Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64 Coconut Hall : Mario Kart Wii

Mario Kart Wii Tokyo Blur : Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour Shroom Ridge : Mario Kart DS

Mario Kart DS Sky Garden : Mario Kart Super Circuit

Mario Kart Super Circuit Ninja Hideaway : Mario Kart Tour

Is there a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC trailer?

There is! The announcement trailer was revealed during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, giving us a look at some of the new tracks, details about the rollout schedule, and price. We’ll likely receive a new trailer that corresponds to each upcoming wave, but for now, you can enjoy the reveal trailer above.

What is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC price?

You’ll have a couple of ways to purchase the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Booster Course Pass DLC. Nintendo

The Booster Course Pass will cost $24.99 and will cover you for the duration of the DLC’s rollout. That means you can pay the one-time fee to gain access to all 48 tracks as they launch. However, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will also gain access to the DLC as part of the bundle.

Is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Booster Course Pass DLC will feature 48 tracks. Nintendo

Alternatively, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers gain access to the Booster Course Pass at no additional cost. So long as you remain a member, you’ll be able to play the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses as they release. If your subscription ends, however, so too does your access to the Booster Course Pass. You’ll need to re-subscribe to gain access again.

It’s possible Nintendo will continue to incorporate first-party expansion DLC into the subscription service, just like it did with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise content.