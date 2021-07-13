Everything you need to know about potential Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC

Mario Golf: Super Rush‘s June release was par for the course , but Nintendo has plans for post-launch support to keep players coming back.

This is normal for first-party Nintendo games, as many of its biggest releases are supported with DLC after launch. Consider Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Maker 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to name a few.

Mario Golf: Super Rush will benefit greatly from additional content in the long run, but what might that entail for the latest Nintendo sports game? Here’s everything we know about Super Rush’s DLC, including theories about additional characters, courses, and possible release windows.

When is the Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC release date?

While Nintendo has confirmed that Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC is coming, the company has yet to give any specifics about its release dates. But based on the previous cadence of releases, Nintendo likes to put out DLC a few months after launch.

With that in mind, it’s likely we’ll get more Super Rush content around the end of 2021, just in time for the holiday season. But we wouldn’t be surprised if even more updates were planned to launch afterward, as well. Nintendo is known for supporting many of its most popular games even a year after release, such as with Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion.

It’s unclear how many DLC drops are in store for Super Rush, but it’s possible Nintendo has a hefty roadmap in the works.

Which Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC characters and courses could be added?

Nintendo has yet to announce additional Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC characters. Nintendo

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the roster of characters that will be added as DLC, but there are a few ideas we have in mind. The main Super Rush roster is pretty standard, featuring Mario, Wario, Peach, and even Donkey Kong.

But Nintendo should take the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate approach, adding characters that aren’t a part of the Mushroom Kingdom. For instance, Samus Aran from the Metroid series would be a fantastic choice, especially if it’s treated as a promotional cross-over for the upcoming Dread.

Or perhaps some Zelda-related characters could be added to promoted Breath of the Wild 2. Nintendo tried this out in Mario Kart 8 and it worked fantastically, so we’d love to see a wider variety of characters added to Super Rush later on.

Aside from that, we do know the New Donk City course will be added to Super Rush at some point, as shown in a trailer. New Donk City is, of course, the famous level from Super Mario Odyssey — instantly becoming a fan favorite thanks to its implementation of music and design. But we’d also love to see other famous levels from Nintendo games added as courses to Super Rush.

There are numerous courses it could borrow from the Mario Kart series (anything but Rainbow Road, though), like Mount Wario or Sunshine Airport. But beyond that, Nintendo has such a rich history that any references to its most famous franchises would be welcome.

What else can we expect from Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC?

Characters and courses will likely be the main bread and butter of the Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC rollout, but what else could we see?

Most importantly, Super Rush needs additional modes, preferably a tournament option of some kind. The base game was criticized for its lack of modes, so this could be a way to win fans back.

We’d also love to see more unlockables, such as different costumes, and other cosmetics to keep us invested. As it stands, the base version of Super Rush doesn’t offer enough of an incentive to keep checking back in, so additional items to unlock could mitigate this.

Finally, Nintendo could implement limited-time events similar to the Splatfests from Splatoon 2. This would greatly incentivize players to jump back in, even months after launch. The gameplay in Super Rush is solid — it just needs a lot more to make it worthwhile, so hopefully the DLC will flesh things out.