Even the biggest Kirby fans probably didn’t expect another game starring the pink puffball this year, especially just a few months after the excellent Kirby and the Forgotten Land. But not only Nintendo already announced another Kirby game, it’s coming out sooner than you may expect. Details on the newly announced game are limited so far, but here’s everything we know about Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

What is the Kirby’s Dream Buffet release window?

Kirby’s Dream Buffet doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but we know it’s coming out this year. Nintendo currently lists the game’s release window as Summer 2022, so we’ll likely learn more about it very soon.

Is there a Kirby’s Dream Buffet trailer?

Yes! Kirby’s Dream Buffet was announced in a short and characteristically cute teaser showing off a new type of gameplay for a Kirby game.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a friendly competition atop a mountain of sweets.

What is Kirby’s Dream Buffet gameplay like?

To paraphrase most of the reactions to the trailer on Twitter, it’s a lot like Fall Guys. Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a multiplayer party game where up to four players race through an obstacle course, avoiding traps and completing mini-challenges along the way.

One Kirby twist here is that everything is just adorable. The course itself is a mountain of food, and making your way up it means bouncing on fried eggs, dodging ice cream cones, and skating on whipped cream. Along the course, you can gobble up strawberries to grow bigger, which seems to give you an end-of-match score and makes your Kirby avatar bigger, letting you knock other competitors out of the way.

Players will complete challenges and battle each other as they make their way to the top of the course. Nintendo

This being a Kirby game, there are also opportunities to absorb different powers. Here, that’s done not by inhaling enemies, but by collecting special types of food. The trailer shows powerups that give Kirby a speed boost, surround him with a shield of floating strawberries, and turn him into a giant candy bar to crush his opponents.

At the top of the mountain, the race turns into a battle royale brawl where you’ll have to bump the competition off to claim the crown. Despite the clear Fall Guys comparison, Kirby’s Dream Buffet seems to be a much less cutthroat competition, befitting the character’s perpetually cheerful look. Nintendo says it’s designed to be easy to understand and play for people of all skill levels, while still offering a challenge.

How does Kirby’s Dream Buffet multiplayer work?

Kirby’s Dream Buffet has online and local multiplayer, both of which support up to four players. Like other multiplayer Nintendo Switch games, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online account to play the game online. Since this is a competitive game, there doesn’t seem to be any co-op element.

Can I preorder Kirby’s Dream Buffet?

Not yet. Nintendo just announced the game, and there’s currently no way to preorder it on the eShop.

If there is a chance to preload it before release, don’t count on any fancy preorder bonuses or deluxe editions, either. The Kirby’s Dream Buffet trailer says the game is a Nintendo eShop exclusive, meaning there aren’t any plans right now to release it in a physical format.