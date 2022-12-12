We haven’t gotten a new BioShock game in nearly a decade, but Judas aims to be the next best thing. This new project — led by BioShock’s creator, Ken Levine — was finally shown off at The Game Awards 2022 after years of secrecy. This single-player first-person shooter wears its inspirations on its sleeve, with a stylized art direction, intriguing story, and emphasis on narrative. While there’s still a lot we don’t know about Judas, its official reveal gave us plenty of details about what to expect from it. Here’s what we know about Judas, the next game from Ken Levine.

What is the Judas release window?

Judas is still in development and doesn’t have a release date just yet. Ghost Story Games

Currently, Judas doesn’t have a firm release date or window. However, it’s been in the works since at least 2017, when Levine founded Ghost Story Games.

In early 2022, Levine said, “We didn't want to go down the path of showing [the game] too early, because we thought it was going to be out sooner.”

This implies that Judas is nearing completion, and could be ready to launch sometime in 2023.

Is there a Judas trailer?

There is! It was shown at The Game Awards 2022, and although it’s only around a minute and a half long, it gives us a great sense of Judas’ overall vibe. Check it out above.

Who is the Judas developer?

Judas is in development at Ghost Story Games, a studio founded by Ken Levine. This team was created by ex-Irrational developers, who worked on BioShock and BioShock Infinite. Levine hasn’t shipped a game since 2013’s BioShock Infinite, so when Judas launches, it will have been a decade since his last project.

What are the Judas platforms?

Judas is expected to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’s unclear if a Nintendo Switch version is planned at this stage.

What else do we know about Judas?

Judas is a narrative-driven first-person shooter in the vein of BioShock. Ghost Story Games

Little else is known about Judas, but a description in the game’s trailer on YouTube gives us a few more details:

A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan. You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

Within the trailer, it appears like the protagonist has a troubled past, that might come back to haunt them, so it’s likely we’ll get a roller coaster of a story, just like BioShock.

Speaking of which, the trailer also shows off gameplay, and it appears like the protagonist uses powers similar to plasmids, which give players special abilities. It’s unclear how this will work, exactly, but it unsurprisingly looks a lot like BioShock.