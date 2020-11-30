Unlock the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity secret ending in 2 steps

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This means the game is brimming with crucial new information and gameplay that will expand your Zelda experience. Alas, if you just complete the game you might miss something. Age of Calamity includes a secret ending that can only be unlocked after a few conditions are fulfilled, and it'll also unlock a secret bonus character.

Here's how you do it.

Note: This includes major spoilers for Age of Calamity.

How to unlock the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity secret ending

Step 1: Beat the game

There are 20 playable chapters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You'll have to complete every single chapter as the first prerequisite for unlocking the secret ending. This means you must defeat the final boss and watch the credits in full.

Once you've beaten the game, several new quests will pop-up as post-game content.

Age of Calamity Champions preparing for battle. Nintendo

Step 2: Collect 50 Terrako Components

During the game’s dramatic final act, the little Guardian who came back from the future — named Terrako — is destroyed. But one of the post-game missions is all about repairing him so he can rejoin your team as a playable character.

To do so, you need to collect 50 Terrako Components. These will be scattered throughout Hyrule. To find them easily, set your Sheikah Sensor to Terrako Components. This will show you every material that needs to be collected in order to craft the 50 Terrako Components.

Components will require a wide variety of materials. Some might request a Korok Seed, while others will ask you to provide a Star Fragment.

It'll take a lot of time to hunt down all of the requested materials.

In addition to Terrako Components, you'll also have to complete six Terrako Component challenge quests. Each one focuses on a different character in the cast. These quests recommend that your team is leveled to the high fifties, so they're extremely challenging.

Once you accumulate 45 Terrako Components, you'll unlock a quest called "A Royal Investigation."

A Royal Investigation Nintendo

This quest recommends that you're at least level 60, so make sure to take your best party members with you. Upon completing the quest, you'll earn your final five Terrako Components.

Head to the top of the map and select a new quest titled "Terrako's Return." This is the secret ending. It's a short epilogue that begins in the style of found footage from Terrako's perspective.

The scene confirms that Terrako is now alive before transitioning into an updated version of the credits, which have been given new visuals.

When you return to your Hyrule map, you'll now be able to select Terrako as a playable character. The little fellow is a teeny tiny terror. They might be diminutive, but they sure do pack a punch. Terrako is able to emit massive energy blasts across the battlefield. When that doesn't get the job done, they have two trusty axes to slice foes to shreds.