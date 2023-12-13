Here's How to Avoid Losing Your Baldur’s Gate 3 Save File on Xbox

Xbox owners have been waiting months to get their hands on Baldur’s Gate 3. Thankfully, developer Larian Studios announced the game’s release on Xbox right after taking home Game of the Year at the 2023 Game Awards. Now, just a few days later, players are already experiencing one of the most terrifying issues to have with a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 — losing save files. However, there is finally an official response on how to keep the issue at bay.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched for Xbox on December 7, and over the weekend after release, players reported an issue with save files disappearing after a game crash. On December 11, the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitter account acknowledged the developers were aware of the issue. An update from Xbox was made available to help with the issue while the team continued working on a second fix with Microsoft that would solve the issue once and for all.

On December 12, Microsoft’s Twitter account expanded on the steps to follow for players to keep the issue at bay. Here is the full post:

Xbox is aware of a problem that can cause players to lose saved progress in Baldur’s Gate 3. In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select “Quit Game” or “Save to Quick Resume” from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose "Save to Quick Resume" or "Quit") when they finish playing. Users should not disconnect their console from the power. Users should select “shut down” from the console menu and leave their Xbox connected to power. We are working to fix this ASAP.

Another piece of advice from Microsoft is that console owners should ensure their console is completely up to date. This can be done by navigating to Profile & System > Settings > System > Updates and checking to see if there is a “Console update available” prompt. If so, select this to begin the update. Otherwise, you will see a “No console update available” prompt.

A second update from Microsoft to fully address the issue is still being worked on, so make sure to follow the above steps and check for updates to Baldur’s Gate 3 to ensure you get the fix for the save issue when it is completed.

Once you are confident you can adventure through the Forgotten Realms without issue, check out our comprehensive checklists for Acts 1, 2, and 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 to not miss a single thing in Larian’s expansive RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.