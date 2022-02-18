How to get all 9 legendary weapons in Horizon Forbidden West

Weapons are at the heart of combat in Horizon Forbidden West. You’ll want to pay attention to a weapon’s stats, their different ammo types, perks, coils, and overall damage. While the game has a boatload of excellent weapon choices, you should aim to collect ones that fall into the Legendary category, as indicated by their orange labeling. In total, the game has nine Legendary weapons and all of them are absolutely worth using. Some are a bit of a pain to unlock, but in this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about getting your hands on them in Horizon Forbidden West.

9. The Sun Scourge

Hunter Bow

To earn this Hunter Bow, you’ll need to complete all Rebel Camps in the game. There are six Rebel Camps around the map and after clearing the final one, you’ll earn The Sun Scourge. This weapon will drop from the boss at the final camp.

8. Death-Seeker’s Shadow

Use one of the game’s many bows to take out enemies from afar. Sony

Hunter Bow

You unlock this weapon by purchasing it from The Maw of the Arena for 80 Arena Medals. To earn medals, you’ll need to complete Hunting Grounds trials littered throughout the map. There are other weapons to buy with medals so make sure you complete Hunting Grounds objectives when you can. The better rating you get on a trial, the more medals you’ll earn.

7. Forgefall

Sharpshot Bow

Speaking of which, the Forgefall is also unlocked by purchasing it from The Maw of the Arena. This one will set you back 80 Arena Medals, as well, but is well worth it thanks to its powerful Plasma damage.

6. The Blast Forge

Aloy using a bow in Horizon Forbidden West. Sony

Boltblaster

The final Legendary weapon you can buy from The Maw Arena is the Blast Forge. It also costs 80 Arena Medals, so be sure to complete Hunting Grounds trials when you can.

5. Carja’s Bane

Warrior Bow

You’ll earn this Warrior Bow after completing all four Gauntlet Run races. The four are Dry Yearn, Cliffs of the Cry, Bonewhite Tear, and The Stillsands. After you’ve finished The Stillands, the Carja’s Bane will spawn in a chest right in front of you.

4. Wings of the Ten

Blastsling

To earn the Wings of the Ten Blastsling, you have to collect all 12 Black Boxes around the map. We recommend waiting to collect them after you’ve unlocked the Sunwing mount, since flying around is much faster than climbing. Once you’ve found them all, visit the Black Box Collector named Untalla in Memorial Grove and trade all 12 of them for the Wings of the Ten.

3. The Skykiller

Horizon Forbidden West is full of deadly creatures that can take you down with ease. Sony

Spike Thrower

You unlock The Skykiller by completing The Way Home side quest. This level 32 quest is found in Legacy’s Landfall and requires you to have the flying mount. It’s a lengthy quest, but once you return the gyrocompass parts to the quest givers, you’ll complete the mission and earn The Skykiller.

2. Ancestor’s Return

Shredder Gauntlet

The Ancestor’s Return is unlockable by completing the nine Relic Ruins and returning them to Stemmur in Hidden Ember. You’ll need to complete the Nights of Lights Errand to find the ninth one and once you do, the Ancestor’s Return will appear in a supply chest by Stemmur.

1. Tinker’s Pride

Tripcaster

To earn the Tinker’s Price Tripcaster, you have to complete all Hunting Grounds trials with Full Stripes, which is no easy feat. You’ll probably already have plenty of progress towards this if you’ve been working on unlocking weapons from The Maw of the Arena. “Full Stripes” is the equivalent of a gold medal, indicating you completed the trial within a certain amount of time.