It’s a big year for the Horizon series with the release of Horizon Forbidden West, but there’s also a brand new VR experience called Horizon Call of the Mountain. The new game was announced alongside PSVR 2, a new version of Sony’s virtual-reality headset that boasts a variety of improvements including an OLED display, resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye, and brand new controllers. As the first spinoff in the Horizon series, there’s a lot of questions about Call of the Mountain and where it’ll go. Here’s everything we know about Horizon Call of the Mountain so far.

When is the Horizon Call of the Mountain release date?

Unfortunately, Sony has yet to provide any kind of release date or window for Horizon Call of the Mountain. At the same time, the company also hasn’t provided any kind of release window for PSVR 2 either. The reveal trailer for the game is mostly conceptual and shows very little in terms of actual gameplay, so it’s likely the game is still early on in development.

There may be at least a small hint, however, as a 2021 Bloomberg report previously said that Sony could be targeting a Holiday 2022 release date for PSVR 2. With that in mind, it’s possible that Horizon Call of the Mountain could be a launch title with the new headset.

Is Horizon Call of the Mountain a PSVR 2 exclusive?

Yes, apparently Horizon Call of the Mountain is being developed exclusively for PSVR 2. The announcement post on PlayStation Blog mentions the game being created for PSVR 2, saying “This unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon.”

There’s obviously a reason Horizon Call of the Mountain was the only game revealed alongside the headset, so it’ll likely feature many of the new features of PSVR 2.

Who’s developing Horizon Call of the Mountain?

A new character features in Call of the Mountain’s reveal trailer. PlayStation

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a joint development effort between Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, a VR-focused developer acquired by Sony in September 2021. Guerrilla, of course, is the developer of the first game and Horizon Forbidden West. Firesprite is best known as the developer of The Persistence, a horror shooter originally released for PSVR on PS4, before it also received a non-VR version. The studio has also worked on The Playroom, The Playroom VR, and Run Sackboy! Run!

What is the Horizon Call of the Mountain story?

One of the biggest questions regarding Horizon Call of the Mountain is when it takes place in the series’ timeline, and what it’s actually about. Unfortunately, Sony has said it doesn’t want to reveal too many details yet, but we do know a few tidbits.

Call of the Mountain will introduce a brand new protagonist, with players seeing the story play out through their eyes. Surprisingly, however, you will apparently meet Aloy at some point, along with other familiar faces and new characters. It still isn’t clear if the story will take place before, during, or after Horizon Forbidden West.