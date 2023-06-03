Honkai: Star Rail PS4 and PS5 Port Release Details and Reward Exclusives

HoYoverse took a gamble when it developed a PlayStation port for the first time with its Breath of the Wild-inspired RPG, Genshin Impact. After seeing the soaring success on console, the company decided to also develop a PlayStation port for its new turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail. However, it didn’t launch on the same day as PC and mobile devices, which was the case with Genshin. Understandably, PlayStation owners want to know exactly when they can play Honkai: Star Rail on their consoles.

Here’s everything we know about Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 ports.

Will Honkai: Star Rail come to PS4 and PS5?

Yes, there’s no doubt that Honkai: Star Rail will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. HoYoverse announced it as one of the platforms early in the game’s development. It’s also listed as “coming soon” on the official website under the Download Now section. It’s just a matter of when.

When Is There a Honkai: Star Rail PS4/PS5 Release Window?

A small reminder that Honkai: Star Rail is, in fact, coming to PlayStation soon. HoYoverse

No, there isn’t a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 release date for Honkai: Star Rail just yet.

HoYoverse typically includes major announcements and changes in its livestreams. There wasn’t any mention of Honkai: Star Rail coming to PS4 or PS5 in the 1.1 livestream, so the earliest it could come to consoles will be in mid-July with the 1.2 update.

One would hope that the HSR PlayStation port would come out this year, but who knows? It’d be great if it could at least lap the nearly mythical Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port, which HoYoverse has been promising to its fans for over two years.

Are there any Honkai: Star Rail PlayStation Exclusives?

Aloy was the only character incorporated into Genshin Impact from a PlayStation-exclusive franchise. HoYoverse

HoYoverse hasn’t announced any exclusives for PlayStation players, but it could introduce them later as it did with Genshin Impact. Genshin’s PlayStation players have enjoyed a couple of perks like PS Plus Rewards and a free Genshin Impact version of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West protagonist, Aloy. She wasn’t that good of a character, but still.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the reasons to download Honkai: Star Rail for your PlayStation in the future. For now, it looks like just another way to play the game.

Will Honkai: Star Rail come to Xbox?

Honkai: Star Rail will probably not come to Xbox based on HoYoverse’s long-term relationship with PlayStation. You can play PC games that are compatible with Xbox on your console if you have the proper subscription, but that’s it.

Microsoft missed its chance when it spoke with miHoYo early in Genshin Impact’s development but didn’t reach a deal. It’s hard to imagine that will suddenly change with Honkai: Star Rail.