How to Make the Most out of Hanya, Honkai: Star Rail's Rambling Judge

Phase 2 of Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.5 once again adds to the game’s roster. This time, the update brings two new characters to the game, five-star Argenti and four-star Hanya.

Hanya is available on the Thorns of Scented Crown character banner until the end of Version 1.5. Her main role in team make-ups is as a buff and rebuffing character with interesting potential to support DPS characters. If you can pick her up, this is how to build her to support your team.

How to Build Hanya in Honkai: Star Rail

Hanya is a four-star Physical Harmony character whose skillset supports the party while not really scaling with any specific stat, except for her Ultimate, which scales with SPD. Hanya’s main role in any team is to deal out buffs to the party that increase allies’ SPD and ATK stats. She can also apply the Burden debuff on enemies, which restores SP to allies when they attack enemies. If your main team has some SP-hungry party members (typically the main DPS), then Hanya’s kit helps manage that.

Best Light Cones for Hanya

As a four-star character, Hanya doesn’t have a signature Light Cone. If you want to equip a five-star Light Cone on Hanya, go for Bronya’s signature Light Cone “But the Battle Isn’t Over” as it helps boost the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate.

If you haven’t had enough luck to grab Bronya’s Light Cone, then “Memories of the Past,” “Past and Future,” and “Dance! Dance! Dance!” are all great four-star alternatives that complement Hanya’s skills.

5-Star Light Cones

But the Battle Isn’t Over – Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 10 percent and regenerates 1 Skill Point when the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally. You can trigger this effect after every 2 uses of the wearer's Ultimate. When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 30 percent more DMG for 1 turn.

Bronya’s signature Light Cone works great for Hanya. HoYoverse

4-Star Light Cones

Dance! Dance! Dance! – When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies' actions are advanced forward by 16 percent.

When the wearer uses their Ultimate, all allies' actions are advanced forward by 16 percent. Memories of the Past – Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 28 percent. When the wearer attacks, this additionally regenerates 4 Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per turn.

Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 28 percent. When the wearer attacks, this additionally regenerates 4 Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per turn. Past and Future – When the wearer uses their Skill, the next ally taking action (except the wearer) deals 16 percent increased DMG for one turn.

Best Relics for Hanya

When it comes to Relics for Hanya, the best option is the four-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set, which increases the wearer’s SPD by 6 percent in addition to increasing the SPD of allies when using the wearer’s Ultimate. This helps with Hanya’s skills that do scale with SPD as well as helping to buff the rest of the party’s SPD.

Best Ornaments for Hanya

As for Ornaments, the ideal option for Hanya to equip is the Fleet of the Ageless set, which you can win by challenging the Simulated Universe. This Ornament set increases the wearer's Max HP by 12 percent and increases ATK by 8 percent when the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher. Mainly, the usefulness here is to give Hanya a better chance at making it through battles since her buffs and ability to do damage over time are essential.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PC, and PlayStation 5.