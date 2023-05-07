Honkai: Star Rail is far from finished. Like its sibling Genshin Impact, the sci-fi fantasy RPG is scheduled to receive regular updates with new story quests, limited-time events, and characters. If you’ve finished the latest quest in the Xianzhou Luofu, you won’t need to wait too long for the next chapter of the saga.

Here’s what we know so far about Honkai: Star Rail 1.1.

Is there a release date for Honkai: Star Rail 1.1?

Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 launches on June 7, 2023. However, if you’re in the Eastern time zone, it will come out around 11 p.m. on June 6, 2023.

What are the Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 character banners?

Silver Wolf is the first five-star banner for Honkai: Star Rail 1.1. HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 features the following banners:

Phase 1: Silver Wolf (5-Star) - Quantum/Nihility

Dan Heng (4-Star) - Wind/Hunt

Asta (4-Star) - Fire/Harmony

Serval (4-Star) - Lightning/Erudition

Silver Wolf’s banner is especially free-to-play friendly because of the featured four-stars. Dan Heng, Asta, and Serval are all characters that you can get for free, so pulling another copy of any of them will increase their utility even more with another Eidolon.

Phase 2: Luocha (5-Star) - Imaginary/Abundance

Pela (4-Star) - Ice/Nihility

Qingque (4-Star) - Quantum/Erudition

Yukong (4-Star) - Imaginary/Harmony\

Luocha is worth considering for anyone who wants an Abundance character with offensive utility. Star Rail only has two healers right now: Natasha and Bailu. Luocha might be able to fit as a flex unit for anyone who needs a healer and an Imaginary damage dealer.

Even if you don’t get Luocha, Yukong makes a suitable replacement as the game’s first Imaginary four-star character. At least you can get a different element out of trying to pull on Luocha’s banner.

Luocha always carries that coffin with him, but we don’t know who’s inside of it yet. HoYoverse

These banners align with the latest mission in Honkai: Star Rail 1.0. Luocha especially makes sense because he’s part of the story arc in the Xianzhou Luofu. Silver Wolf appeared in the Honkai: Star Rail tutorial at the beginning of the prologue, but has yet to appear in the current arc. We also met Madam Yukong, Tingyun’s superior in the Skyfaring Comission, earlier in the Xianzhou Luofu arc.

Team China, which is known for their Genshin Impact leaks, predicts that Stellaron Hunters Kafka and Blade will appear in the next update. After that, Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 will apparently feature Fu Yuan and an alternate version of Dan Heng called Dan Heng IL.

What quests are coming in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1?

As per the official Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1 preview, story quests for Silver Wolf, Luocha, Yanqing, and Bailu will be available at some point during the update. These quests are synonymous with the “Companion Missions” that let players get to better know the individual characters.

HoYoverse didn’t reveal the plots behind any of these story quests, so you’ll have to find out after the update drops live next week.

What events are coming in Honkai: Star Rail 1.1?

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream revealed these four events:

Starhunt Game

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities

Stellar Flare

Lab Assistants in Position

Many of these events feature valuable items like free characters, Light Cones, and resources that can’t be found anywhere else. Starhunt Game features a free four-star Nihility Light Cone called “Before the Mission Tutorial Starts” that you can earn from participating in the event. This lines up nicely with the banner for Silver Wolf, who is a Nihility character.

The Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities tasks the Trailblazer with managing artifacts in Belobog’s museum. This one is a must-play not because of the gameplay itself, but because it offers free Self-Modeling Resin as a reward. These rare materials enable you to mold any Relic with a main stat of your choice. Many players can only last so long farming Relics over and over.

The rest of the events can also be previewed from the official Honkai: Star Rail version 1.1 preview site.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently available on PC, iOS, and Android.