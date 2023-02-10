The most important decision any wizard child can make in the Harry Potter universe is which Hogwarts house they are going to join. Normally decided when they are in their first year at Hogwarts by the mind-reading Sorting Hat, this one choice is based on your personality and potential. Hogwarts Legacy, the immersive action RPG set in the universe of broomsticks and Snitches, allows you to pick between Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

If there’s a particular house you’re keen to join, you can manipulate the hat to your will. Here’s how:

Sorting Hat Answers

After completing the prologue with Professor Fig, you’ll be guided into the Great Hall and the Sorting Hat’s chair. You might be a fifth-year student, but you are given special privileges, like joining the kids on their first sort.

The main lobby of Hogwarts is massive. Warner Bros. Games

First, the hat will ask you a question related to your personality. After you answer, you can choose whichever house you want to be a member of. But if you’d prefer a more immersive experience, here’s the answer you should pick for the house you want.

Gryffindor- Bravery

Ravenclaw- Curiosity

Ambition- Slytherin

Loyalty- Hufflepuff

If you want a more precise questionnaire about what house you belong to, you can take a quiz on the Wizarding World website. Just link your WB Games account with your Harry Potter Fan Club Account and you’ll be able to bring your house, as well as an exclusive wand, into your game.

You’ll also need to link your console account to your WB Games account, which earns you an exclusive School Robe and Skull Mask.

Differences Between Houses

Ultimately, the gameplay really isn’t affected by the house you choose. Your house color will appear on some cosmetics, you’ll gain access to your house’s Common Room (and the fast travel portal near it). There are also some extra interactions with other fifth-year students in your house.

There are no exclusive spells, pets, or bonuses you’ll get just from choosing a house. There aren’t even any side quests exclusive to your house, though your choice may impact your relationships with other students. A Hufflepuff may struggle to get along with a Slytherin, but they still cast the same spells.

Venture into the gardens of Hogwarts, if you dare. Warner Bros. Games

Som pick whichever house you feel a kindred spirit for. In the movies and books, Gryffindors were the main protagonists, but that’s not the case here. Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs, which were normally cast to the side when basilisks and Dementors ran amok, are just as center stage as the houses of Potter and Malfoy. You can even be a Slytherin, if you want to announce to the world that you are a walking red flag.

If you are a devoted Harry Potter fan, you’ve probably known for a long time which house you want to join. Now’s your chance.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10 on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC.