Hogwarts Legacy Release Dates, Early Access, and Preorder Bonuses, Explained

Back-to-school season starts early this year. The second week of February marks the launch of the much-discussed role-playing game set in the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy. 2023’s already off to a roaring start, with the return of two big franchises in Dead Space and Fire Emblem Engage, and a surprise banger in Hi-Fi Rush. That makes Hogwarts Legacy the next big event on the gaming calendar, but the logistics of when you can actually play are a smidge more complicated than usual. Essentially, your ability to access the game will depend on your platform, version, and whether or not you decided to preorder a copy. Let’s break it down.

Warner Bros. Games

Strap in, because this is about to get absurdly complicated real fast. If you’re looking to start your adventures at Hogwarts as soon as possible, there are four key dates you should be aware of:

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access date

February 7

In order to play Hogwarts Legacy 72 hours ahead of the game’s official launch, you need to pre-order one of the deluxe on PC ($69.99), PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S (both $79.99).

The deluxe addition comes at a $10 premium over the standard edition on all platforms. It also includes a smattering of bonus cosmetics and content, in addition to early access:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

If you’re a high-rolling Potter fan, you might consider tracking down one of the physical-only Collector’s Editions of Hogwarts Legacy, also out on February 7. They seem to be sold out everywhere already, and biggest draw here appears to be the life-size “Floating Wand” sculpture. The bundle also includes the Deluxe Edition bonuses.

PS5 and Series X|S Collector’s Editions will run you a cool $299.99, while the PC version costs $289.99.

Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy PC, PS5, Series X|S Release Date

February 10

This is the “official” launch date of the PC, PS5, and Series X|S versions. Standard editions are priced at $59.99 for PC, or $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Release Date

April 4

For Potter fans on PS4 and Xbox One, Hogwarts Legacy will be released just shy of two months after the PC / PS5 / Series X|S launch. There is no early access period for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. They will be available in Deluxe ($69.99) and Standard editions ($59.99). This was likely done in response to the disastrous 2020 launch of Cyberpunk 2077, where the ghastly performance of the game on PS4 and Xbox One partly led to the game being temporarily yoinked from Sony’s digital storefront.

If you order the PS4 version of the game and later purchase a PS5, you can upgrade to the new-gen version of Hogwarts Legacy for free. (This isn’t always the case with some PlayStation launches, so it’s worth noting in this instance.)

Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Release Date

July 25

Womp womp. Despite being the third-best-selling console ever with 118 million units shipped, Nintendo Switch players won’t be invited to Hogwarts until spring term is already over. It will also be offered in standard ($59.99) and deluxe editions ($69.99).