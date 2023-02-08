Hogwarts Legacy lets you travel to the 1800s to learn about the world of Harry Potter, centuries before “the boy who lived” was born. You can explore the sprawling campus of wizards, cast spine-tingling spells, and find the secrets behind the lore of the franchise. You can do everything your middle-school mind could dream of — except play Quidditch.

There’s quite a lot to do in Hogwarts Legacy after you embark on the train from platform nine and three-quarters. So grab your house elf, owl, and favorite casting apparatus and get ready to play an action RPG unlike any other. Here’s our breakdown of how long it will take to beat Hogwarts Legacy.

You can fight all the trolls! Warner Bros. Games

How Long is Hogwarts Legacy?

Normally, completing a full Hogwarts education takes eight grueling years, filled with fighting dementors, mastering your casting abilities, and even learning a few phrases in parseltongue. But a video game can’t bring you that level of immersion, so Hogwarts Legacy has had to cut down on some of the extracurricular activities.

Hogwarts Legacy will take most players between 20 and 25 hours to fully complete. That number isn’t as permanent as an Avada Kedavra spell and there’s a lot that can add time to your play-through.

Increasing the difficulty, completing more side missions, or spending brain power lollygagging around the massive castle’s campus, will bloat the time of your experience to around 50 hours.

Hogwarts Legacy Chapter List

Hogwarts Legacy has 12 main story quests for you to complete, with each broken down into multiple sidequests. Some require minimal effort, while others weave you into the story with a bit of leg work.

In order to move the story along and eventually complete it, you’ll also need to complete special assignments from professors, which means delving into side quests. Be warned, there are mild story spoilers ahead with the names of the chapters.

Hogwarts is a gorgeous castle with decades of history. Warner Bros. Games

After finishing the main story, there’s still quite a lot you can do. You can complete one of the game’s many side missions, collect every page of the Wizard’s Field Guide, or help decide which house will win the annual house cup and tournament (though that quest won’t unlock until you reach level 34). Warner Bros and Portkey Games put their full weight behind the game, investing in creating a massive world for players to wear cloaks and pick wands.

For those that are focused on graduating from Hogwarts as soon as possible, here’s the list of main mission chapters.

Prologue

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

Living as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

Complete the First Keeper Trial

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

Prepare for Your Search for the Next Keeper

Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

Prepare for Your O.W.L.S.

Stop Ranrok

Post-Game

Hogwarts Legacy is available on February 10 on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5, and PC.