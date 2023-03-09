How to Unlock Both Endings in Hogwarts Legacy

Not sure what just happened in the closing chapter of Hogwarts Legacy’s main story? Don’t worry, we’re here to explain. Not every witch or wizard will have chosen the same path, which means there are some differences to account for. Even if you’ve chosen to delve into Dark magic like Unforgivable Curses, other factors determine how your story ends.

If you chose one ending and you’re curious about what else could’ve happened in this part of the Wizarding World, or you’ve finished the main path but you haven’t seen the credits roll, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of Hogwarts Legacy.

Please bear in mind that due to the nature of this article, there will be major spoilers for the ending portions of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to choose the right ending

Despite the fact that you can roleplay and make various decisions throughout the story, most of that has absolutely no bearing on how things pan out in the endgame. Instead, the ending you get in Hogwarts Legacy depends entirely on one final choice you’ll make shortly before defeating Ranrok and his Goblin followers. When underneath Hogwarts castle, Professor Fig will talk about how all the Ancient Magic that was sealed away by the Keepers will now belong to you, and ask what you intend to do with it.

If you answer “I intend to keep it contained here” then you’ll trigger the Good Ending. You can also add that you intend to keep it a secret forever, or that you’ll eventually share this knowledge with some people close to you, but this second choice doesn’t have any affect. If you answer “I intend to open it” and then choose anything except “You’re right,” then you’ll trigger the Bad Ending. You can add that you want the power for yourself or that it should be shared with everyone, but this makes no difference.

No matter what you chose, you’ll now be interrupted by Ranrok, who uses the power of the Ancient Magic stores to transform himself into a massive artificial dragon. Ranrok’s attacks blasts Professor Fig unconscious, and it’s up to you to stop this threat once and for all.

Hogwarts Legacy: What happens in the Good Ending?

In the Good Ending, having decided to seal away the Ancient Magic so it can’t be harnassed for nefarious purposes, your character struggles to grapple with the magic, attempting to contain it before it spins out of control and destroys everything. It’s looking rough, but Professor Fig briefly recovers, aiding your character and allowing you to seal the magic away. After you’ve saved the day, Professor Fig succumbs to his injuries, but not before expressing pride in your character and wishing you could’ve met his late wife, Miriam.

Hogwarts Legacy: What happens in the Bad Ending?

In the Bad Ending, your character again struggles to handle the Ancient Magic unleashed by Ranrok’s defeat, but instead of getting help from Professor Fig, you absorb some of that magic into yourself. Gaining an extra burst of strength, your character is then able to seal away the remainder of the magic on their own.

Hogwarts Legacy: After the battle/Sebastian and Ominis

After the battle under Hogwarts, Headmaster Black gives a fairly unimpressive speech that skimps on the details of what really happened, but acknowledges the loss of Professor Fig. It’s at this point that some earlier choices you made do come to into play.

If you completed the series of side quests “In the Shadow Of...” involving Sebastian Sallow and Ominis Gaunt, you’ll get an extra scene with one of the two. If you chose to turn Sebastian in for the use of Avada Kedavra, you’ll talk to Ominis about hoping the two of you did the right thing, and how you both hope to speak with Sebastian again one day. Your character also tells Ominis Gaunt that it was actually Victor Rookwood who cursed Anne Sallow, not a goblin.

If you chose not to turn Sebastian in, you’ll speak with him directly, explaining what happened with Rookwood. He expresses shock and admits he was wrong, but is glad to know the truth of who really cursed his sister.

What about the House Cup?

The “True Ending” of sorts is available regardless of whether you chose the Good Ending or the Bad Ending. After reaching Level 34, you’ll unlock a quest called “The House Cup” which can be trigged in doorway before the Great Hall.

You should note that just going through the main quests will not provide enough experience to reach Level 34. You don’t need to reach 100% completion, but you will have to do a meaningful amount of side quests and other activities like the Merlin Trials.

Doing this quest will show some of your classmates in different classes across the school, before finally coming to the end of year feast. Professor Weasely speaks up on your behalf and awards your House an extra 100 points for your dedication to catching up in school, as well as your role in defending Hogwarts.

This extra 100 points is enough to win your house the House Cup, and you’ll get a fun cutscene in which your housemates congratulate you, while fireworks themed in your house color go off.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. It’s slated to launch on Xbox One and PS4 on May 5, 2023, and for Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.