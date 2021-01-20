How to get the Dartmoor case file in Hitman 3 with the safe code

Hitman 3’s Dartmoor level is a blast. Set in a British mansion, Agent 47 is tasked with assassinating a target, grabbing a case file , and making a quiet escape. On top of that, players can disguise themselves as a detective and get roped into a full murder mystery plot.

This can easily turn into the longest mission in the game for players as they sort through clues, but the mystery is actually entirely optional. However, those who choose to skip it will have a much harder time tracking down that case file. If you’re just starting your Hitman 3 journey, here’s how you can easily grab the case file in the Dartmoor mission.

Hitman 3's murder mystery mansion in Dartmoor, England. IO Interactive

How to solve Hitman 3's Dartmoor mystery

First, here’s the longer way: If you complete the entire Dartmoor murder mystery like a good detective, you’ll have the option to receive the file as a sort of reward. When you finally collect all the clues, find Alexa Carlisle in the mansion. Since she’s your only target in the mission, use your instinct mode and look for the red figure in the mansion. Let her know that you’re ready to solve the mystery and she’ll invite you to her office.

Her office is on the top floor of the mansion, so head up there and sit in the armchair across from her desk when you’re ready. When you make your accusation, she’ll offer to either give you money or the case file . Choose the latter and she’ll open the safe for you and hand it to you. This can take a while on the first playthrough, but it saves you the frustration of solving a tricky puzzle.

How to get the Dartmoor safe code in Hitman 3

There’s a much easier way to do this, but it requires solving one of the game’s more explicit puzzles if you decide not to complete the mystery. This will involve discovering the existence of a safe, figuring out its hidden location, and finding a four-digit number code . Luckily, we’ve done the leg work for you here if you’re having trouble.

You’ll find the safe in Alexa Carlisle’s office on the top floor of the mansion. This room is flanked by guards when she’s in it, so you’ll need to sneak in while she’s roaming or after she’s been assassinated.

Once the room is clear, head to her desk at the back of the room and walk up to her chair. You’ll find that you’re able to interact with it, revealing a button in one of the arms. Press it and a piece of the wall right behind the chair will open up.

The hidden safe in Hitman 3's Dartmoor mission. IO Interactive

Now, you’ll need to figure out a four-digit code to unlock it. Above each digit slot, you’ll see a different symbol: Clock, Fire, Moose, Telescope . Those symbols correspond to different objects in the room.

When you look at them closely, you’ll see a little plaque with a single number near each of them. For example, when you look in the fireplace, you’ll see the number seven sitting inside of it. Look closely at the moose head mounted above the entrance door and you’ll notice a five tucked behind its massive antlers.

The fireplace code number in Hitman 3's Dartmoor level. IO Interactive

If you want to find the rest on your own, go ahead and run with that info. If you don’t quite feel like doing that extra work, here’s the code: 1-9-7-5 . Type that into the keypad and the safe will open, giving you the file.

The Dartmoor mystery is a delight so we recommend completing it at least once, but this is a helpful shortcut if you decide to try one of the mission’s darker (and hilarious) assassinations.