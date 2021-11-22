Halo Infinite multiplayer is already a huge success, and that means Spartans are eager to learn more about the game’s first post-launch event. Fracture: Tenrai brings some Samurai-infused flavor to the world of Halo in a way that evokes Destiny’s Iron Banner. Here’s everything we know about the event’s start time, Yoroi armor, and details regarding its event-specific battle pass.

What is the Halo Infinite Tenrai event start date and time?

Halo’s developers at 343 Industries have announced that the game’s current 20th Anniversary event will wrap up on November 22, leading players to assume the Fracture: Tenrai event will start sometime on November 23.

Here’s an official sneak peek of the Fracture: Tenrai Battle Pass, which starts November 23. Microsoft

A precise start time for the event has not been officially announced, but, it’s worth noting that both the Halo Infinite multiplayer launch and the anniversary event began around 2 p.m. Eastern. We suspect Tenrai would start around that time as well. While it’s difficult to predict an exact start time given that this is Halo Infinite’s first big event, expect Fracture: Tenrai to start sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern on November 23.

What does the Halo Infinite Samurai armor look like?

On the morning of November 19, the official Halo account tweeted two images related to the Tenrai event, including a sneak peek at the event-themed battle pass. It features 30 tiers of rewards, presumably tied to specific challenges similar to the Heroes of Reach Battle Pass.

Seen below, the rewards include a few different weapon skins as well as a multitude of adornments for your Spartan armor including some shoulder pads, a mask attachment, and more. It seems that, by the end of the event, consistent players will unlock a full set of armor and some sweet firearm designs.

Here’s a leaked look at all 30 tiers of the Fracture: Tenrai Battle Pass.

What’s included in the Halo Infinite Tenrai event Battle Pass?

Here’s a full list of Fracture: Tenrai rewards courtesy of leaks from @_FireMonkey on Twitter.

Nameplate background Challenge Swap XP Grant Kanji emblem Armor core Challenge Swap XP Grant XP Grant Kanji Vehicle Emblem Left Shoulder Challenge Swap XP Grant XP Grant Kanji Armor Emblem Right Shoulder Challenge Swap XP Grant XP Grant Kanki Weapon Emblem MA40 AR Weapon Coating Challenge Swap XP Grant XP Grant MK50 Sidekick weapon coating Helmet Challenge Swap XP Grant BR75 Battle Rifle Weapon Coating Face Mask Helmet Attachment Katana belt Hip Attachment

It’s worth noting that this Samurai armor looks different from the Yoroi armor fans may have seen in past multiplayer trailers for the game. We don’t yet know how that will be unlocked, but this design looks at least somewhat similar to it. For now, though, it looks like casual fans will be striving to hit at least tier 5 to unlock that base armor skin.

How to get the Halo Infinite Tenrai Samurai armor

We presume that the only way to get the Tenrai armor will be to complete the challenges listed in the Fracture: Tenrai battle pass.

While the event proper is expected to only last until around November 30, you’ll have plenty of time throughout Season 1 to unlock the full 30 tiers. 343 explained how event cosmetics work in a blog post published months before launch.

“This event will be available for all players approximately one week per month during Season One, and the event will come and go throughout the season; available for players to make progress,” the post reads. “Each time the Fracture returns, your progress will carry over.”

In other words, Fracture events will seemingly function similarly to Iron Banner in Destiny, which returns at defined intervals throughout a given season. There will be a time limit for how long players have to complete the Tenrai battle pass, but it won’t be an aggressively tight one. After all, Halo Infinite Season 1 is anticipated to last until at least May 2, 2022. As such, there will likely be many times in which Fracture progression will be unlocked.

What are the Halo Infinite events after Tenrai?

Outside the Fracture, Halo Infinite Season 1 will feature a wide variety of additional events. Microsoft

In the tweet that illustrated the first look at the Tenrai battle pass, 343 also announced Season 1 will include separate events for an HCS Spotlight, Winter Contingency, Cyber Showdown, and Tactical Ops. We’re not sure if these events will be different from a Fracture, but it sounds like they might be. In some instances, the passes for these rewards may only last for as long as the event is active.