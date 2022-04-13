Halo Infinite Season 2 release date, new modes, and updates

It’s been a while, but developer 343 Industries will finally be back with Halo Infinite’s highly anticipated Season 2. The new season — Lone Wolves — will launch later this Spring. Based on its marketing thus far, we’ll have a lot of new content to enjoy when it finally launches.

Even though we’re quickly approaching Season 2’s release, there’s a lot 343 hasn’t revealed. Thankfully, we’ve gathered everything we know about the upcoming season of Halo Infinite, including its release date, and what to expect from it.

When is the Halo Infinite Season 2 release date?

Halo Infinite Season 2 will finally launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 3, 2022. This comes after a lengthy initial season that launched at the end of 2021. Historically, Halo Infinite updates go live at 1 p.m. Eastern, so that’s when you can expect Season 2 to begin.

Typically, live service seasons last a couple of months, but Halo Infinite has bucked that trend. It’s unclear if each season will last upwards of six months going forward, but we do know it’s exciting to finally get new content this May.

Is there a Halo Infinite Season 2 trailer?

There is! It’s a short, 30-second trailer that shows off some of the new gear, maps, and the overall direction for the upcoming season. Check it out for yourself above!

What are the Halo Infinite Season 2 updates?

Expect new modes, maps, and cosmetics to unlock during Season 2. Microsoft

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about Halo Infinite Season 2, you can expect two new maps called Catalyst and Breaker. Catalyst will be an Arena map, while Breaker will be for Big Team Battle.

Along with that, three new modes will be added during Season 2 including a new edition of King of the Hill, Land Grab, along with Last Spartan Standing, which is an elimination-style game-type. It’s possible Last Spartan Standing will serve as a battle royale mode, though, perhaps it’ll be on a smaller scale than Fortnite.

Of course, it’s likely 343 Industries has more in store for Season 2 such as weapons, cosmetics, and even vehicles.

Forge and the co-op campaign were initially expected to be ready during Season 2, but both have been delayed. It’s unclear when they will launch, but they’ll likely go live closer to the start of Season 3, unfortunately.

Will there be a Halo Infinite Season 2 battle pass?

The full battle pass has yet to be revealed, but we know it’ll contain plenty of goodies. Microsoft

Season 2 is all about Lone Wolves, and the new battle pass will reflect that theme with its rewards. We don’t know the contents of the full battle pass just yet, but based on the trailer, some of the new gear looks pretty snazzy. Expect a wide array of helmets, emblems, charms, shoulder pads, and skins this time around, giving you plenty of incentives to complete seasonal challenges.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox and PC.